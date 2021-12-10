These $200 Carbon38 Teddy Coats Are on Sale For Just $50

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A great coat is truly essential this time of year. Of course, they're great to keep us warm in winter weather, but it shouldn't just be about function. We can't forget the fashion of it all. If you can avoid feeling cold and look cute at the same time, why would you not? Right now, the cozy-chic vibes are where it's at. There's nothing that feels and looks more luxurious than sherpa. A sherpa coat is a guaranteed compliment getter, trust us on this. Plus, wearing something this plush makes leaving the house much more enjoyable.
The sherpa coats from Carbon38 are practical, cozy, and on-trend. Of course, we want them all.... in every color. There are three options to choose from. Carbon38 makes a long one that is the most comfortable take on a trench coat possible. There's a shorter one with a high neck and a zipper at the front. There's another short one with a hood for anyone who is looking for some extra warmth. Typically, the two short teddy coats cost $198, while the teddy trench is $289. However, there's a major sale on these must-haves and you can get them for just $50. There's just one problem though: you're gonna want more than one.
Carbon38 Teddy Trench Coat
If you are struggling to let go of that cozy, pajamas-wearing, work-from-home, life, get this coat. You'll feel just as comfy as you would being snuggled in a blanket on your couch and you'll be fashion forward. This long trench has a robe-style belt for an adjustable, customizable fit. This will instantly elevate any outfit, from a sweats set to a party dress. It's also available in black.
Carbon38 Teddy Zip Up Jacket
You'll never want to take off this Teddy zip-up jacket from Carbon38. It has a wide fold-down collar, thumbnails at the cuffs, and the soft fabric is just to die for. And, there's a lining for extra warmth. You can get this in pink, cream, and camel.
Carbon38 Teddy Zip Up Jacket With Hood
If you live in your hoodie, this teddy zip-up hood has an ultra warm hood for your comfort. The coat also comes in grey and camel.
