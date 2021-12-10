Lily Collins Reveals the Awkward Place She Gets Recognized by Emily in Paris Fans

She's flying the very friendly skies!
In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, Dec. 9, Lily Collins shared that Emily in Paris fans like to approach her on airplanes, and always just before she's about to fall asleep.
In particular, the actress, 32, said that before the series was greenlit for a second season—season two premieres Dec. 22—flight attendants loved to stop and say enchantée. According to Lily, "Every flight attendant recently has knelt down during the flight and said, ‘Do you want anything to drink?'" then added, "'I just have to ask: Is there a season two?'"
When Kimmel asked why the Netflix show was such a big hit with the cabin crew, Lily wasn't certain. "I don't know!" she said. "Maybe they're binging it in the back?"
The Mortal Instruments star, who got married in September, described the reception of the television show as "wonderful," adding, "Filming again in Paris for season two was amazing; we were so embraced in the city."
Lily added that she now frequently gets recognized in Paris as well because of how similar she is to her character, Emily Cooper.
"When Ashley [Park] and I go out, we're kind of like Mindy and Emily in that we're very loud," she said. "People are like, ‘Oh my god, are you Mindy and Emily?'"
She explained that it was initially "very jarring" to be recognized as the polarizing character from the show while out on the street. "We experienced season one coming out in COVID, so we weren't outside at all," Lily said. "No one really had time to interact with us, or we didn't know if it was hitting well with audiences."
So when the show came back to film for season two, the cast had to take on a different strategy to keep from being spotted out in public. "When we went back to Paris, we just found that we had to be more, like, quiet because we couldn't go anywhere without talking and amping each other up," she joked. "It was fun though."
Season two of Emily in Paris hits Netflix Dec. 22.