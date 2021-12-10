Laura Dern Hilariously Reacts to Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson's Failed FaceTime Call

Laura Dern won't answer Reese Witherspoon's FaceTime calls—and that's no big little lie.
The Morning Show star proved she and her famous friends are just like the rest of us when it comes to trying to get a hold of someone, accusing Laura of dodging her FaceTime calls.
The Oscar winner posted a screenshot to her Instagram Story of herself and Scarlett Johansson on a failed call to Laura, writing, "Do you ever answer @lauradern?"
To her credit, Laura had an equally funny response. "Girllllls…I mean, some of us have to work," she replied. "But, where's dinner?" Great question.
While we don't know the answer, this isn't the first time Reese has voiced such a complaint. In August, she shared another playful screenshot of herself trying to reach her friend on FaceTime. "Dern? You there?," she captioned the Instagram post. It looks like the actress has some receipts!
Meanwhile, if you're wondering what brought Reese and Scarlett together, our guess is it's something related to Sing 2, the actresses both lending their voices to the animated sequel, which is due out on Dec. 22.
As for Reese and Laura, they've known each other for years, having appeared in two seasons of Big Little Lies.
And possibly a third? Most recently, their co-star, Nicole Kidman, told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, "I think we'd all love to do a Big Little Lies season three, you know?"
While she doesn't know if it will actually come to fruition, the women who brought the show to life remain pals off-screen. "We all are very, very good friends and the idea of working together again—I mean, literally Laura just texted me," said Nicole. "And I was meant to see Reese and Laura last night, but...I was working."
Some of us have to, Reese!