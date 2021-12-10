Walker’s Lindsey Morgan Reveals Reason for Show Exit

This story contains spoilers from the Dec. 9 episode of Walker.
After two seasons, Lindsey Morgan's shift has officially come to an end on the hit CW show Walker.
On Dec. 9, during the mid-season finale, Micki Ramirez (Morgan) turned in her badge to her partner, Walker (Jared Padalecki), and Captain James (Coby Bell) after a bad undercover job, and broke up with Trey (Jeff Pierre). The episode ended with Micki moving back home to San Antonio to restart her life.
"Me leaving was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make in my life, and it's really interesting because my life can parallel Micki's a lot, and this was kind of a similar instance," Morgan told Entertainment Weekly about leaving the show. "I really need to take the time to take care of myself and my well-being physically and emotionally and mentally, and reevaluate how I got to where I am and make some changes."
Morgan, who also starred in The 100, elaborates, "My life had been so much about my career, I had not cared for myself enough during my 20s. All of that work and running and ambition, it caught up to me and now I'm facing a lot of burnout."
Morgan, 31, reveals that she and her on-screen alter ego processed the same emotions before making the difficult decision to end their current chapter.
"That's something that I need to really heal for me, and also I want to start a family soon. So I really need my body and myself to be in the best possible place it can be," she said. And though she's not ruling out a return to Walker at some point, for now, she said, "I had to take a really long and hard look at my life. And I think that's exactly what Micki's doing now too."
Walker airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.