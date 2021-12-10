Former NFL Star Demaryius Thomas Found Dead at 33

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The football world is mourning the tragic loss of a young star.

Demaryius Thomas, the retired wide receiver who rose to NFL stardom with the Denver Broncos, has died. The athlete was found in his home in Roswell, Ga. on Thursday, Dec. 9, a spokesperson for the Roswell Police Department confirmed to E! News. Preliminary information indicates his death stemmed from a medical issue, according to the police. "Our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," the spokesperson said. The football star, whose birthday was approaching on Dec. 25, was 33 years old.

Having spent most of his football career with the Broncos, Thomas became a Super Bowl champion when the team beat the Carolina Panthers in February 2016. In 2018, the two-time second-team All-Pro went on to play for the Houston Texans, followed by the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

In June, he announced his retirement after more than a decade in professional football. "It was a tough decision, a real tough decision," Thomas said at the time of his announcement. "Always as a kid or always when I did something, it was always [giving] my best to go and go and go. And football was my go. Every year I tried to get better and better, and I knew I was aging, of course. It was something tough, but I'm grateful I did 10, 11 years. I'm so grateful for that and now I can move on. I'm happy, I'm healthy. And now I can try to find my next itch."