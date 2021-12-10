Former NFL Star Demaryius Thomas Found Dead at 33

The football world is mourning the tragic loss of a young star.
Demaryius Thomas, the retired wide receiver who rose to NFL stardom with the Denver Broncos, has died. The athlete was found in his home in Roswell, Ga. on Thursday, Dec. 9, a spokesperson for the Roswell Police Department confirmed to E! News. Preliminary information indicates his death stemmed from a medical issue, according to the police. "Our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," the spokesperson said. The football star, whose birthday was approaching on Dec. 25, was 33 years old.
Having spent most of his football career with the Broncos, Thomas became a Super Bowl champion when the team beat the Carolina Panthers in February 2016. In 2018, the two-time second-team All-Pro went on to play for the Houston Texans, followed by the New England Patriots and New York Jets.
In June, he announced his retirement after more than a decade in professional football. "It was a tough decision, a real tough decision," Thomas said at the time of his announcement. "Always as a kid or always when I did something, it was always [giving] my best to go and go and go. And football was my go. Every year I tried to get better and better, and I knew I was aging, of course. It was something tough, but I'm grateful I did 10, 11 years. I'm so grateful for that and now I can move on. I'm happy, I'm healthy. And now I can try to find my next itch."
Following his sudden death, the NFL paid tribute to him online. "The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Demaryius Thomas," the league's Twitter account read, "and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."
The Denver Broncos also expressed their heartbreak in a statement shared to social media. "D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history. During nine seasons in Denver, Demaryius established himself as a dominant, record-setting wide receiver who was an instrumental part of two championship runs and our victory in Super Bowl 50," their statement read. "His legacy as a Bronco extended far beyond the playing field as a caring, generous member of our community. D.T. loved giving back—especially spending time with children—and impacted countless lives through the Broncos Boys and Girls club, hospital visits, his annual football camp and many other genuine interactions. Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him."
"We have lost an incredible player and a special person in Demaryius Thomas," the team said. "Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the Thomas family and who are grieving this unimaginable loss."
His former teammate Peyton Manning said he had just texted with Thomas on Tuesday, Dec. 7. "D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player," he shared. "That tells you how good of a person he was."