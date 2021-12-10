Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Shares She Had a Stillbirth at 38 Weeks

Maya Vander is mourning the loss of her baby, Mason Miller.
On Dec. 10, the Selling Sunset star shared the heartbreaking news that she had a stillbirth 38 weeks into her pregnancy. "Yesterday was the hardest day of my life," she began her Instagram post. "I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics."
"Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone," she continued. "What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I'll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date' question. You will always be in our heart Mason Miller."
Maya, who is mom to kids Aiden, 2, and Elle, 19 months, announced her third pregnancy over the summer.
"Here we go again," the real estate agent wrote in a July 22 Instagram post alongside a picture of her husband—whose name she keeps out of the public—cradling her stomach. "Baby number 3 will be our Christmas/ Chanukah present!"
In early November, Maya penned a message to her followers while reflecting on the end of the year. "The last few months have FLOWN by… between work, kids, & filming," she wrote in the Nov. 9 Instagram post. "Can't believe 2022 is almost here & so is baby number 3!!"
"As the holidays are approaching & schedules start to get even busier," she continued, "don't forget to take it all in and remember all the things you are grateful for."
Just days ago, in a Dec. 7 interview on the Domenick Nati Show, Maya opened up about her future on Selling Sunset amid her growing family.
"I'm probably not going to be a full-time cast member because it's going to be difficult for me logistically to do the back-and-forth again, especially with a third child," she said of a potential sixth season of the Netflix show. "Realistically speaking, I'm probably going to stay more focused on Miami, my family and my business here, if we get renewed for another season."