The Subtle Way Kim Kardashian Is Supporting Pete Davidson's Career

Pete Davidson's next gig has Kim Kardashian's stamp of approval.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave a subtle sign of support for her new man on Instagram on Thurs, Dec. 9.

Here's what happened: NBC recently announced that Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will air live on Friday, Dec. 31. Then, Miley Cyrus turned to Instagram to tease the show, sharing a photo of herself wrapped around Pete, who donned a luxury suit for the shoot.

"BIG DEBUT ENERGY," Miley wrote as a play on Pete's infamous "Big Dick Energy" slogan. The singer continued, "Pete & I are official! CO-HOSTS that is!" She went on to plug their Dec. 9 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying, "Our first show together as a pair!"

Naturally, Kim knows how to take a joke and handled their couple gag with poise. She even "liked" Miley's Instagram post to show support for her new flame.