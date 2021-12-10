People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

How Nathen Garson Honored His Late Dad Willie Garson by Attending And Just Like That Premiere

Nathen Garson attended the And Just Like That premiere nearly three months after his father, Willie Garson, died of cancer.

By Cydney Contreras Dec 10, 2021 3:51 AMTags
Sex And The CityTributeHBOCelebrities
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Honors Willie Garson in Touching Tribute

Nathen Garson is celebrating his dad's memory.

Willie Garson's son attended the New York City premiere of And Just Like That..., nearly three months after the Sex and the City star died of pancreatic cancer. He shared a photo with Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Noth, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, as well as his girlfriend, on Instagram to mark the occasion.

"What a wonderful trip and what an amazing time I got to have," he captioned the photos. "Thanks @justlikethatmax for a wonderful time and for inviting me to enjoy the season premiere of And Just Like That!"

Nathen even threw in a promo for the show, adding, "Go check it out on HBOmax!"

Willie filmed scenes as Stanford Blatch for the HBO series shortly before his death. On Aug. 2, the 57-year-old actor was photographed filming on location in New York City, alongside his onscreen husband Mario Cantone.

Garson expressed excitement for people to see the show, telling Us Weekly in June, "It didn't hit me until I was in wardrobe yesterday and it was, like, literally stepping into the shoes again. It was great."

Garson died shortly before production on the reboot wrapped, leaving fans wondering how his absence will be addressed.

by Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

But after the season premiere, it seems Stanford has some more time with Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda. Because (spoiler) episode two showed Stanford supporting Carrie as she navigates the death of Big, who suffers a heart attack while riding a Peloton.

It's still unclear how they will write off Stanford, but showrunner Michael Patrick King told The New York Times that he didn't find it necessary to address Willie's death, explaining, "I knew the audience would know."

And though Sarah Jessica will miss her friend, she wrote in a tribute to the actor that she's grateful for the "years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Silence on Son Josh's Guilty Verdict

2

How And Just Like That... Addressed Samantha's Absence

3

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Weighs In on Potential Season 6

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Silence on Son Josh's Guilty Verdict

2

How And Just Like That... Addressed Samantha's Absence

3

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Weighs In on Potential Season 6

4

Watch Kelly Clarkson Fangirl Over Sandra Bullock in Adorable Interview

5

Jessica Chastain Defends Jeremy Strong Against "One Sided" Profile