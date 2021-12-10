The Handmaid's Tale Actress Yvonne Strahovski Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2

Watch : Yvonne Strahovski: "Yeah, I'm Pregnant!"

Yvonne Strahovski is in baby bliss.

The Handmaid's Tale actress announced the birth of her and husband Tim Loden's second child on Instagram Thursday, Dec. 9. She shared a photo of herself and the little one with the caption, "An angel joined our world this past week. Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much. #mamaoftwo."

Yvonne revealed she was about "halfway through" her second pregnancy at The Tomorrow War's red carpet in June. At the premiere, she jokingly told E! News, "Here it is! It's been a big fat secret this whole time."

"We've been promoting the film virtually, so I've managed to not really talk about it," she continued. "So, I have a couple things to celebrate tonight."

For the past two years, her and Tim's son William has been an only child, just like her, so the actress said she was looking forward to "experiencing a family of four."