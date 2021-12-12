Miranda Cosgrove Tells E! News She Relates to Jennette McCurdy’s Decision to Quit Acting

Watch : Miranda Cosgrove Gushes Over Harry Styles Cameo on "iCarly" Reunion

Miranda Cosgrove has worked for most of her 28 years—so she understands why her former co-star threw in the towel

iCarly's Jennette McCurdy made headlines earlier this year when she announced that she would not be joining the Nickelodeon series for the reboot. Miranda (Carly Shea), who has teamed up with HP's Girls Save the World to empower young women to create change with environmental advocacy, recently told E! News that she "understands" Jennette's decision to quit acting.

"I do think for sure that being in acting at a young age isn't easy," Miranda explained. "I mean, having an adult's job when you're a child is a hard thing to do. I totally understand her perspective 100 percent."

Though she understands Jennette's decision not to join the reboot, Miranda says that iCarly is a "different show without the Sam character" and "they miss her."

And if Jennette ever changed her mind about reviving her character? Miranda would welcome her onto the show with open arms. "If she ever wanted to come back, of course, the door would always be open," the actress said. "But I think that she's doing a lot of really cool stuff that she wants to be doing."