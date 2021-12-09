Josh Duggar's Cousin Amy King Speaks Out About "Justice" After His Conviction

Content warning: This story discusses child pornography.
Amy King is expressing gratitude after Josh Duggar was convicted on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
Josh's cousin spoke out on Twitter Thursday, Dec. 9, writing, "May the juror's and Judge Brooks seek healing / counseling from all that was exposed to them. May the children grow up with real Godly men as father figures who will guide and protect them. May the people who were once in disbelief have their eyes opened for the first time."
"May the daughters who were abused feel validated. You are truly beautiful and worthy of love. May there be intense counseling / healing. May there be wisdom for all those involved on how to move forward," she added in a separate tweet. "Justice has been served."
Amy's mother, Deanna Duggar, is one of Jim Bob Duggar's sisters, and raised the 35-year-old outside of the fundamentalist church.
Josh is currently in custody and awaiting sentencing. He faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as fines up to $250,000 for each count.
In a statement issued after the conviction, Josh's attorneys Justin Gelfand, Ian Murphy and Travis Story told E! News, "We appreciate the jury's lengthy deliberations. We respect the jury's verdict, and we intend to appeal."
Eight months ago, Josh was arrested on suspicion of using the internet to download child sexual abuse material. He pleaded not guilty to the two charges and was later released on bail.
At the time, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said in part that they hope the "truth, no matter what it is, will come to light."
In a new statement, issued exclusively to E! News on Thursday, Josh's parents said that their "hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material]."
"In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support," Jim Bob and Michelle said. "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life's circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers."