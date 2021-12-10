People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

You Won't Believe Your Eyes With These Celebrity Look-Alikes Nailing the Latest TikTok Trend

TikTok users gave their best impressions of Mariah Carey, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and more stars while acing the new phone unlock trend.

POV: You're reading this article looking for the most uncanny celeb look-alikes.

TikTok has been buzzing as users participate in the latest online trend, showing off their physical similarities to Hollywood's biggest stars. The users give their best celebrity impressions as if they were trying to unlock the actors' iPhones with facial recognition. 

"POV: you have Scarlett [Johansson's] phone but you need Face ID," user @mimisskate wrote before applying a beauty mark to her face and giving her best ScarJo pout. 

Other users have been strutting their stuff while impersonating Mariah Carey, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Victoria Pedretti and more of our onscreen icons. Given their spot-on impersonations, TikTok users have no doubt they'd be able to go unnoticed by Apple's face recognition (if it wasn't illegal and all).

"You could 100% get into his phone," one person joked after user @pak.the.pebble gave his best smolder just like The Rock. "Literally her twin," another wrote when @raeganvenduyne gave a sad stare as Victoria's You character Love Quinn.

See all the best celebrity doppelgängers from the trend below. 

Tiktok
Scarlett Johansson

User @mimisskate 

Tiktok /Getty
Mariah Carey

User @aurelioxsanchez

Tiktok /Getty
Victoria Pedretti

User @raeganvanduyne

Tiktok /Getty
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

User @pak.the.pebble

Tiktok /Getty
Ariana Grande

User @puffd4ddy

Tiktok /Getty
Lady Gaga

User @kailsyeah

Tiktok/Getty
Colleen Ballinger aka Miranda Sings

User @actressbecc

Tiktok /Getty
Madelyn Cline

User @lilymorgannn

Tiktok /Getty
Charli D'Amelio

User @juliannagwilt0

Tiktok /Getty
Bella Poarch

User @notcrazyjamjam

Tiktok /HboMax
Know-It-All from "The Polar Express"

User @missusmainer

