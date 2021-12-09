Matt James Shares His Top Holiday Gift Ideas from Lululemon

We included these products chosen by Matt James because we think you'll like his picks. Matt is a Lululemon Ambassador. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The countdown is on to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list!
If you're struggling to secure a fool-proof present for your mom, sibling or significant other, a.k.a. the hardest people to shop for regardless of the holiday, look no further than Matt James' Lululemon gift guide!
Recently, the Bachelor star hosted a Lululemon Instagram live to share his favorite styles from the activewear brand, and he sold us on just about everything. Whether the recipient is a pro athlete or is hoping to be more active come the new year, Matt's picks will help you stop sweating about holiday shopping and give you more time to focus on breaking a sweat in the gym or on a running trail.
From cozy sweatshirts and insulated long jackets to bike shorts and leggings, scroll below to shop the Lululemon ambassador's gift ideas!
Sculpt Tank Top
Available in eight colors, this flattering tank top provides the perfect amount of coverage while remaining super breathable.
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight
You can't have too many leggings, and that's just the truth! As mentioned in Matt's livestream, these leggings are great for moms who play tennis, active girlfriends or any woman who likes to break a sweat in style.
Sleet Street Long Jacket
With a cinched waist, zippered pockets with a hidden phone sleeve and a 600-fill-power goose down insulation, you can't go wrong with this jacket! Whether your loved one lives in a cold terrain or they're simply always cold, they'll get plenty of use out of the Sleet Street Long Jacket.
Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Available in 14 shades, this breathable shirt is a fool-proof gift for the active man on your list.
Surge Jogger
Available in sizes XS-XXL with varying lengths, these joggers will have the men in your life looking fresh after their workout or while running errands around town.
Wunder Train High-Rise Short
Stay comfortable during your sweat sessions thanks to the highly breathable and sweat-wicking fabric on these high-rise shorts. Plus, there's tons of colors to choose from!
Wunder Train Bra Medium Support
Designed with training in mind, this sports bra will keep the girls supported and relatively sweat-free thanks to Lululemon's fast-drying fabric.
Perfectly Oversized Crew
Stay cozy after your run or yoga class with this oversized crewneck! We recommend pairing this gift with either biker shorts, leggings or joggers.
