And the award for best transformation goes to...
Surprising hair changes was one of the biggest trends on the red carpet at E!'s People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7, with Live From the Red Carpet host Laverne Cox debuting a new hue, while Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause made headlines for her suddenly brunette locks and Sarah Hyland rocked a "Little Paris Doll" look.
Of course, other stars shared their transformations elsewhere, with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino rocking a bleach blonde buzzcut perfect for fistbumping and Billie Eilish said goodbye to her platinum locks for darker tresses. Oh, and Lily Collins got bangs ahead of Emily in Paris' highly anticipated return. Oh mon dieu!
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...