Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Chrishell Stause

Now who says blondes really have more fun? The reality realtor rocked a plunging red gown while debuting a head-turning brunette hairstyle at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, reminiscent of her scene-stealing look last year where the Selling Sunset star debuted another jaw-dropping

haircut: bangs.

"Needed a change!" Stause captioned a Dec. 7 Instagram post, revealing that it was actually a wig.

And thank you @hairbybradleyleake for taking me to the dark side. Swipe to see how we got there," she wrote, referring to a photo of hair pieces on the floor. "Definitely will be going back to my roots at some point. But for now we just toned down the front & would need to do it gradually. Thank you for all the sweet comments! Always fun to change it up!"

The decision to try out the dark side was inspired by her red Genny dress, Stause's hairstylist Bradley Leake exclusively told E! News.

"We based the hair color change around Chrishell's sleek red dress and so we decided to change it up and go for something a little sultry/sexy and darker but still soft," Leake explained. "We always base the glam around the outfit for the night and unanimously agreed going darker without being harsh."