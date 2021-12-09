Why Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Won't Be a Full-Time Cast Member If Show Returns for Season 6

Watch : "Selling Sunset" Love Triangle With Christine Quinn & Emma Hernan

Maya Vander is one busy woman.

The Selling Sunset star joined the Domenick Nati Show on Tuesday, Dec. 7 to discuss the Netflix reality series. As most fans know, the show was renewed for two more seasons, with the cast currently filming season five.

At this time, it's unclear if the cast will reunite for a sixth, but Maya can say one thing for sure: She won't be filming full-time if it's renewed again.

"I'm probably not going to be a full-time cast member because it's going to be difficult for me logistically to do the back-and-forth again, especially with a third child," the realtor explained. "Realistically speaking, I'm probably going to stay more focused on Miami, my family and my business here, if we get renewed for another season."

Maya and her husband, whom she hasn't named, are parents to Aiden, 2, and Elle, 1. Baby No. 3 is due any day now, according to the mom's Nov. 9 Instagram post.

As for Maya's impression of the most recent season, she said that she's learned "a reality show can get easily manipulated and edited."