On The Scene: Venus Williams Takes Art Basel, Cardi B and Offset Go on a Date and MGK and Megan Fox Party

Watch : Cardi B Announces New Gig With Playboy

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out, because we're here to help.

So sit back and relax while we fill you in on everything you need to know this week.

Holiday Party Szn: Jennifer Klein's annual holiday party was a terrifically fun and festive affair, drawing a bevy of celebs ready to celebrate! Couples like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox roamed the outdoor party holding hands, while others, like Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert, popped into the NEST New York candle gifting room together. Tia Mowry met Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade on the dance floor, where they were tearing it up with Keke Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. Don Julio's mini margaritas and the brand's Ultima Reserva tequila were flowing, along with FIJI Water and Justin Wine. Guests also warmed up with some hot chocolate and coffee from the Baileys treat cart. Evan Ross hung out with RZA and Mario Van Peebles; Leslie Mann boogied with husband Judd Apatow and Juno Temple, and all could fuel up on Blaze Pizza, Carnegie Deli Black & White cookies and Shake Shack if they got hungry!