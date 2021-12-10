On The Scene: Venus Williams Takes Art Basel, Cardi B and Offset Go on a Date and MGK and Megan Fox Party

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out, because we're here to help.
Holiday Party Szn: Jennifer Klein's annual holiday party was a terrifically fun and festive affair, drawing a bevy of celebs ready to celebrate! Couples like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox roamed the outdoor party holding hands, while others, like Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert, popped into the NEST New York candle gifting room together. Tia Mowry met Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade on the dance floor, where they were tearing it up with Keke Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. Don Julio's mini margaritas and the brand's Ultima Reserva tequila were flowing, along with FIJI Water and Justin Wine. Guests also warmed up with some hot chocolate and coffee from the Baileys treat cart. Evan Ross hung out with RZA and Mario Van Peebles; Leslie Mann boogied with husband Judd Apatow and Juno Temple, and all could fuel up on Blaze Pizza, Carnegie Deli Black & White cookies and Shake Shack if they got hungry!
Art Basel Musings: There were an endless number of parties at Art Basel in Miami this year, but Venus Williams was overheard saying she saved the best one for last while chatting up celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson. That convo went down at A Basel Fête Like No Other event at Samuelsson's Red Rooster Overtown restaurant on Dec. 1, presented by Salvatore Ferragamo & Cultured. The bash celebrated works by African American artists Derrick Adams, Hugh Hayden and Mickalene Thomas and included a performance by singer-songwriter Moses Sumney.
Foodgod Fashion: Jonathan Cheban, aka Foodgod, rocked a white organic hemp jersey "Cosmic Street Robe," T-shirt and joggers from Stardog Loungewear while browsing the brand's pop-up boutique in Miami's Wynwood.
Ski Star: Hot on the heels of her competition season, pro skier Jeanee "MoCrazy" Crane-Mauzy celebrated the launch of her new skis made for snow enthusiasts at all levels. The athlete is definitely one to watch this winter!
Chic 'N' Clean: No, the stars are not like us when it comes to their household cleaning products. Rather than unsightly bottles of typical household cleaners, many favor the new plant-based cleaning brand L'Avant Collective. Not only do the items in L'Avant Collective's line—which include hand and dish soaps, surface cleansers, cleansing wipes and candles—come packaged in sophisticated and pretty containers, but they're also plant-based, environmentally friendly, refillable and cruelty-free. If you're thinking that sounds right up Gwyneth Paltrow's alley, you're right: The line has sold out three times on GOOP to date. Other celebrity fans include Christy Turlington and Kathy Hilton. It's perfect holiday gift for your chic homebody pals!
Poolside Lounging: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Crystal Minkoff relaxed by the pool in her Swiminista bathing suit in Los Angeles, Calif.
Beatles…Er, BTS-Mania: VIPER co-founders Kelsi Kitchener and Celeste Durve celebrated their partnership with SoFi Stadium by hosting four sold-out BTS concerts in the field-level Bootsy Bellows' lounge.
Gen-Z Takeover: Actor Lucas Castellani hosted a star-studded premiere party in Hollywood in honor of the first season of The Castellani Show on Fox LA, his revolutionary Gen Z–focused late-night series.
Chop House Date Night: After learning how to cook her first Thanksgiving dinner this year, Cardi B celebrated two nights later by letting a professional chef take the wheel. She and hubby Offset were spotted in New York City's Financial District at Brooklyn Chop House restaurant. The celeb hotspot is known not just for its steaks and chops, but also its seafood (Cardi's favorite), including Alaskan king crab legs for two, the perfect dish for date night.