Watch Kelly Clarkson Totally Fangirl Over Sandra Bullock in Adorable Interview Moment: "I'm Sweating"

Kelly Clarkson waited a lifetime for a moment like this.

As seen on the Dec. 8 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 39-year-old singer had the best time interviewing one of her favorite actresses, Sandra Bullock. During their 10-minute sit-down together, the pair constantly broke out into a fit of giggles as they bonded over everything from parenthood to Christmas.

The side-splitting segment began with Sandra, 57, joking that she had voted for Justin Guarini when he competed against Kelly on the first season finale of American Idol. "Look, the good thing is that you won," the actress quipped, prompting a laugh from Kelly. "It doesn't matter who I voted for."

Though Kelly initially tried to play it cool, she adorably ended up having a fangirl moment when Sandra complimented her on her vocal prowess. The cute exchange led both stars to shower each other with praises.

"I'm nervous! I'm sweating!" Kelly told her guest. "You're Sandra Bullock! I'm a huge fan! Literally every movie you've made, I know."