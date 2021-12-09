See Andy Cohen Crash Sarah Jessica Parker's E! Interview at the And Just Like That Premiere

The Sex and the City cast is back.
If you couldn't help but wonder what went down at the world premiere of And Just Like That..., you're in luck because E! News captured it all, including the adorable moment Andy Cohen crashed BFF Sarah Jessica Parker's interview.
The embrace between the longtime friends played out during E! News Daily Pop on Thursday, Dec. 9, with Cohen spotting Parker and immediately shouting, "Carrie Bradshaw is here!"
"We haven't seen you in so long! We love you," the Watch What Happens Live host, who was joined by Amy Sedaris, added before turning to E!'s cameras and referencing the famous Sex and the City bus ad. "She's back! She's just like she looked on the bus."
Carrie Bradshaw is indeed back as the first two episodes of And Just Like That... are now streaming on HBO Max, but don't expect to hear anything about what she's up to from the actress who plays her.
"My best and most accurate answer is, you will see," Parker told E! News. "For those that watch, they will understand."
"It's very hard to make it anecdotal on a carpet where she is and where we'll find her because it's a life that's happened, right?" Parker continued. "An entire decade basically has passed."
At the same time, Carrie is still Carrie.
"She is like everybody else: complicated, foolish, excited, smart, immature, and, you know, in relationships with people," Parker added. "So that's where we find her."
Chris Noth, who plays Carrie's longtime love Mr. Big, was a little more forthcoming. Speaking of his character, he told E! News that Big is still married to Carrie, and "they're settling in as a married couple."
As for Carrie's BFFs, Kristin Davis revealed that Charlotte and Henry are still together and attempting to parent their now-older daughters.
"That will be a lot to handle, as parenting can be," Davis added.
Then there's Miranda, played by Cynthia Nixon.
"It was so exciting to come back to these characters and come back to these real-life people, "she said at the premiere. "But it was most exciting to come back when I saw how ambitious the scripts were and how ambitious the ideas were for these characters and this world."
And Just Like That... introduces a flurry of new characters, though as fans are fully aware, one Sex and the City O.G. won't be joining them: Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall.
Nixon and Davis both briefly addressed her absence, with the latter showing appreciation for both the new cast members and Samantha.
"I would never want to disrespect our new people nor Samantha," Davis told E! News. "We obviously are going to see the story. She is a part of the story in a way that feels very real to me, very relatable too me."
Nixon didn't mention Cattrall or Samantha by name, but she did address those who have implied the friend group is going "from a quartet to a trio."
"I think you may think of us a trio but we're now a septet, actually," she continued. "It's kind of like a family, and families expand and sometimes people leave and then hopefully and wonderfully in this case, more people join your family and just deepen and broaden it."
The first two episodes of And Just Like That... are now streaming on HBO Max, and the remaining eight episodes will arrive on the platform every Thursday.