Million Dollar Listing LA's Tracy Tutor Shares What's In Her Bag

We interviewed Tracy because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's Thursday, which means the weekend is in sight, and most importantly, a new episode of Million Dollar Listing LA airs tonight!
Whether you watch the Bravo show for the drama or to see the beautiful estates, one thing is for sure— Tracy Tutor knows how to close a deal in style!
Although the real estate agent has shared so many facets of her personal life on season 13 of Million Dollar Listing LA, E! asked Tracy to reveal what she keeps in her bag, which is one of the most personal things you can share about yourself in our opinion. And of course, her best advice for women when it comes to becoming the best version of themselves!
"My favorite piece of advice with women about feeling great is to stick to a schedule," Tracy explained. "Set your alarm for an hour earlier for three weeks, form a new habit and make sure that in that hour, you are doing something only for you. That is the best way to start the day."
From Fenty skin tint and Charlottle Tilbury lip liner to healthy snacks and Listerine strips, the contents of Tracy's Christian Dior tote prove she's prepared for anything. For the rest of her must-haves, scroll below!
Epicuren Discovery Protein Mist Enzyme Toner
"Love this refresh and reset when I am on the go all day."
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
"When I am not shooting, this easy skin tint adds a little color to my face on the go and blurs imperfections. It's soooo good."
Listerine Cool Mint Pocketpaks Breath Strips (3-Pack)
"They are super easy to throw in a back pocket. I made the mistake once of chewing gum in a listing appointment with Jada Pinkett Smith and she wasn't having it. #nevermakethatmistakeagain"
Monika Blunder Cover Foundation
"Because I never get sun on my face, this little pod is so easy to add a little bronzer without it looking heavy…. Love the light feel it has and it's compact."
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
"I honestly think it goes with everything!"
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Face and Under-Eye Concealer
"Doesn't crease under my eye and because I tend to get a little dark under my eye, I do a tone with a little peachy pink undertone."
Perfect Bar Variety Bundle (8-Count)
"This is my perfect on-the-go snack with a low glycemic index. Holds me over between showings when I have no time for food…"
Celsius Fitness Energy Drink 12 Fl Oz, Sparkling Cola (Pack of 12)
"This is another got to keep it moving and no time for stopping on my busiest days. I love the cola flavor and it's hard to find in stores, so I order it online."
Un'Sweet White - Pinot Grigio (3-Pack)
"As someone who cares about her health but also freaking loves her wine, I am a big believer in this brand which allows you to never settle in either department. Un'Sweet prioritizes health without compromising taste and as a self-proclaimed "wino" love and looks forward to a glass after a long day of work and kids."
Small Dior Book Tote
"My favorite tote by far is my army green Dior tote. It's perfect for travel, a weekend away or the beach."
