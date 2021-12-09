Machine Gun Kelly Recalls Mental Health Struggles in Chat With Drew Barrymore

Watch : Miley Cyrus & Machine Gun Kelly SHADE 2021 Grammy Noms

Machine Gun Kelly is keeping it real.

On an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that is set to air on Friday, Dec. 10, the 31-year-old rocker and actor and host Drew Barrymore had a candid chat about mental health, as he painted her nails with his newly released unisex UN/DN LAQR nail polish.

"I think I'm new to being vulnerable outside of songs, so it's like, I see a lot of pictures of me and there's like, smiles on them," he said. "It's just weird though because I didn't feel good at all that day and I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don't feel like smiling. And I feel like this odd pressure because I don't want, like, my fans to think that I'm taking something for granted."

He continued, "So if, like, I accept an award and I'm like, super smiley but behind the scenes, I was really, there was like stuff going on, or I didn't feel, I don't know, like, a lot of what I do is for other people and I haven't given myself the time to just accept that it's OK to not be OK."