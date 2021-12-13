How to Watch the 2022 Golden Globe Nominations Livestream

As the year winds down, the 79th annual Golden Globe nominations are closing it out with a bang.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will announce the list of nominees for one of television and film's biggest nights on Monday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m. PT. Viewers can tune into the livestream from the Golden Globes' website directly, as well as through the award show's social media channels, including its YouTube account.
As for the actual ceremony itself, the 79th annual Golden Globes will kick things off in the new year on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. However, there will be some changes this time around. While the prominent night will still take place, NBC previously announced it will not televise the ceremony. The decision came after the HFPA faced backlash once it was revealed that there were no Black members within its 87-member voter group.
Over the last eight months, the HFPA has "completely overhauled its bylaws," the organization stated on its website, and admitted its largest and most diverse class of voters to date, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters.
In May, NBC told E! News in a statement, "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right."
"Assuming the organization executes on its plan," the statement continued, "we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."
Last year's winners from the 2021 Golden Globe Awards in the categories of television included fan-favorites Schitt's Creek, The Queen's Gambit and The Crown. Notable actors who took home trophies for their work on the big screen included Daniel Kaluuya for his work in Judas and the Black Messiah, Sacha Baron Cohen for his role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and the late Chadwick Boseman earned a posthumous award for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Ahead of this year's nominations, as a refresher, here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Golden Globes winner list.
