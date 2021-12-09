Olivia Rodrigo’s Future on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Revealed

Olivia Rodrigo has signed up for another semester of drama club.
After the 18-year-old performer's debut album SOUR catapulted her into A-list fame, fans of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series wondered what this meant for her future on the Disney+ show. But, thanks to a Dec. 9 Time article, we can happily announce that Rodrigo and her character Nini she will be back on our small screens soon.
In the article, which named the Grammy nominee as Entertainer of the Year for 2021, it was confirmed that Rodrigo was returning for season three, which begins production in January.
The "Drivers License" singer's return was initially not determined due to a busy schedule, including a highly anticipated tour. Nonetheless, she's committed to continuing on with HSM:TM:TS.
Rodrigo has lots to celebrate these days and she seems happy about. When nominations came out on Nov. 23 for the GRAMMYs, she took to social media to give gratitude for her seven nods.
"Many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful," she wrote in an Instagram post.
"Thank you to everyone who has believed in me and supported the songs I write. and thank you to @recordingacademy for the recognition. I'm beyond humbled. truly a day I will never forget. so grateful aghhh."
Her chart-topping single "Driver's License" was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. And her debut album *no comma picked up nods in the Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album categories. And "Good 4 U" was nominated for Best Music Video.
HSM:TM:TS returns to Disney+ in 2022.