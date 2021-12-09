People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

How And Just Like That... Addressed Samantha Jones' Absence

During the premiere of HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., Samantha Jones' absence was felt and acknowledged. Here's what went down.

A friend fallout we never saw coming.

In the premiere episode for HBO Max's Sex and the City revival, renamed And Just Like That..., Samantha Jones' absence was immediately addressed and explained away. When longtime friends Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) ran into an old acquaintance—shout out to the return of Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston)—they were asked about their missing "fourth musketeer."

At what first felt like a throwaway explanation, Carrie and company explained that Samantha was "no longer with us." No, not in that way. Instead, Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall in the show's original six season run, was now off living in London.

Of course, after decades of friendship, there was more to this story, and the show made sure to delve into it. Apparently, Carrie and Samantha had a fall out after the former let her friend go as her publicist.

"I told her that because of what the book business is now, it just didn't make sense," Carrie reflected in one conversation with Miranda, "for me to keep her on as a publicist. She said fine, and then fired me as a friend."

Fierce Fashion Statements From the Sex and the City Reboot

As the revealing chat continued, Carrie confirmed that Samantha stopped returning her calls. Miranda weighed in, "You know Samantha, her pride got damaged."

Per the episode, Carrie repeatedly tried to reach out to Samantha, to no avail. "Look, I understand that she was upset," she added, "but I thought I was more to her than an ATM."

It was this drama that prompted Samantha to relocate across the pond, cutting off contact with not just Carrie, but with Miranda and Charlotte too. Just when we thought the scene couldn't be more gut-wrenching, Carrie added, "I always thought the four of us would be friends forever."

Though this situation is uncharacteristic for the incredibly loyal Samantha Jones, the series had to come up with something to explain her MIA status. After appearing in the original SATC and the two follow-up films, Kim, on several occasions, made it clear that she had no interest in revisiting the franchise.

In fact, in a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Kim called her relationship with her co-stars "toxic" and claimed that they were "never been friends."

Not ready to embrace this sad storyline for Samantha, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte? Relive their best friend moments from Sex and the City below!

HBO
Charlotte Suggests the Girls are Each Other's Soulmates

Episode: "The Agony and the Ex-tacy"

In a heartbreaking turn of events, none of Carrie's friends show up to her 35th birthday dinner. After sitting by herself at the table and walking home alone, birthday cake in hand, her friends convince her to go to a coffee shop with them to celebrate. Carrie admits that the hardest part of this particular birthday was not having a "soulmate" to wish her happy birthday. 

Charlotte then suggests, "maybe we could be each other's soulmates, and then we could let men be just these great nice guys to have fun with." We're not crying, you are. (Okay, we are too.)

HBO
Samantha Stands Up for Charlotte

Episode: "The Baby Shower"

The girls attend a baby shower but tensions get high when Charlotte learns that her friend stole her future baby's name, Shayla. When Samantha walks in the room and hears the fighting, she immediately sides with Charlotte and calls the woman a "bitch." 

Everyone needs a friend like Samantha in their corner! 

HBO
The Girls Put Big in the Hot Seat

Episode: "An American Girl in Paris: Part Une"

After Carrie moves to Paris, Big calls her saying that he "can't lose her again," and Charlotte answers the phone. The scene cuts to Big meeting up with the three girls at a café, asking if they believe he still has a chance. He tells the girls that they are the "loves of her life and a guy is just lucky to come in fourth."

Though Big admittedly hasn't been their "favorite over the years," he tells them that he loves her. He proceeds to say that if they think he has a chance, he will go after Carrie, and if he doesn't, he will leave her alone. After the trio exchange glances, Miranda says, "Go get our girl." A tear jerker every time.

HBO
Charlotte Gives Carrie Her Engagement Ring

Episode: "Ring a Ding Ding"

When Carrie learns that she is in debt, Charlotte selflessly gives Carrie her engagement ring from Trey to sell. You know the saying "diamonds are girl's best friend," but apparently Charlotte values her friendship with Carrie a whole lot more. 

HBO
Miranda Holds Back Carrie's Hair on the Beach

Episode: "Twenty-Something Girls vs. Thirty-Something Women"

When Carrie finds out that Big is engaged to Natasha, she becomes physically ill and begins to throw up on the beach. Miranda runs after her to hold back her hair. Not only is it relatable, but nothing screams "true friend" more than holding back your friend's hair when they're sick.

HBO
Miranda Being Straight With Carrie

Episode: "Splat!"

When Carrie decides to quit her column and move to Paris with Aleksandr Petrovsky, Miranda isn't afraid to tell her that she thinks Carrie is making a big mistake. She argues that Carrie is giving up her life to go live Aleksandr's. Though Carrie was upset and it wasn't what she wanted to hear, it's what she needed to hear, and sometimes that's what being a best friend is all about. 

HBO
The Girls Stand Up for Miranda in Atlantic City

Episode: "Luck Be an Old Lady"

The girls head to Atlantic City for Charlotte's 36th birthday party, but when Carre suggests the group take a picture at the poker table, trouble strikes. An irritated gambler yells, "Hey, Red, move your fat ass." The girls immediately come to Miranda's defense and start fighting back. At the end, they even get a round of applause from onlookers! 

HBO
Carrie Sticks Up for Charlotte

Episode: "Unoriginal Sin"

While getting over her divorce from Trey, Charlotte takes Carrie to a positivity course. But when Charlotte stands up to ask a question, and the host suggests that she isn't trying hard enough to find love, Carrie grabs the mic and fights back. 

HBO
Carrie Comforts Miranda at Her Mother's Funeral

Episode: "My Motherboard, My Self"

When Miranda's mother unexpectedly passes away, the girls travel to Philadelphia to attend the funeral. As the funeral procession is exiting the church, Carrie hops in line to walk with Miranda down the aisle and comfort her. 

HBO
Miranda "Walks" Charlotte Home

Episode: "Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda"

After Charlotte found out she was unable to conceive, she was understandably devastated. When she bumped into Miranda on her way home, she wanted to be alone, but in true friend fashion, Miranda stood behind Charlotte and walked her home from a distance to make sure she was OK. 

HBO
Charlotte Yells at Big

In Sex and the City: The Movie, Charlotte runs into Big after he ditches Carrie on their wedding day. Being a loyal friend, she has some choice words for him. "I'm so mad at you," she yells. "I was always on your side, and you go and you do that to Carrie."

"No, no, I'm not going to cry, I'm not going to waste tears on you," she continues before her water breaks. "I curse the day you were born." 

And Just Like That... is available to stream on HBO Max.

