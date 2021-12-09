People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

How Viola Davis and Charli XCX Wound Up in Queer Eye's Bobby Berk's DMs

E!'s latest episode of Down in the DMs uncovered Queer Eye star Bobby Berk's DMs. Find out how he found himself chatting with Viola Davis, Charli XCX and a random pastor below.

By Allison Crist Dec 09, 2021
TVReality TVExclusivesViola DavisCelebritiesQueer EyeDown in the DMs
Watch: Sneak Peek: "Queer Eye's" Bobby Berk's Revealing DMs

It's hard to overstate just how much of an impact Queer Eye for the Straight Guy had and the Netflix reboot known simply as Queer Eye continues to have on audiences of all backgrounds.

Bobby Berk, however, sees this impact firsthand not just on the show, but every day on social media, too. Fans regularly flood his DMs with stories and questions alike, and sometimes, he's shocked to discover who's on the other side of the conversation.

Take, for example, Viola Davis.

As the Fab Five's design guru revealed during E!'s Down in the DMs video series, "Usually if you DM me from a blue check, I'm probably gonna look. So I open up my Instagram one day and I look and I see Viola Davis' name in my DMs. And I'm like it's gotta be spam, but no, there's a blue check!"

According to Bobby, Viola apparently opened her message by explaining that he might not remember, but they met a couple years ago at an Emmys party

His response? "Are you f--king kidding me?! You're Viola Davis, of course I f--king remember who you are, are you kidding me?"

As the story goes, Viola wanted to express how much she loved Queer Eye and ask for Bobby's help redoing her daughter's bedroom.

"It blew my mind because she's Hollywood royalty," he added.

Bobby has since DM'd several of his own favorite stars, many of which have become his close friends, like Schitt's Creek actress Emily Hampshire.

"At the Emmys a few years ago, I met all of her castmates, and I love them all but I honestly wanted to meet her the most because even before Schitt's Creek, I was a huge fan of hers," Bobby said on Down in the DMs. "So I left the party having not met her so I instantly slid into her DMs, the little dots came back that she was responding and the next day, she was at my house for dinner. The rest is history."

With the help of social media, the reality TV personality also managed to strike up a friendship with a popular English singer, even though he technically didn't mean to.

Prefacing the story with the explanation that he's "the worst" at remembering names and faces, Bobby recalled moving into a new house around the same time a nearby neighbor was also moving in. 

Bobby and the neighbor he only knew as "Charli" began walking their dogs together, and one day, Bobby casually asked if she was "in the biz." 

"She's like, 'Yeah, yeah I am,'" he continued, adding that when the woman responded saying she was, Bobby asked what she does for work. "She's like, 'I'm a singer.' I'm like, 'Oh that's cute! That's great!' and we left it at that."

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Bobby Berk

Later on, Bobby got a DM from said neighbor sharing her phone number. "I guess she was like, 'Bitch, how do you not know who I am?'" he recalled, laughing.

The Charli in question? Charli XCX.

"It was very cute that she's 'in the biz' because she's huge!" Bobby added. "And I was literally listening to her music that morning on my workout playlist."

While the DM exchange makes for a great story, it's actually not Bobby's most memorable. That honor belongs to a pastor who had managed to watch the Queer Eye episode in which Bobby opened up about his struggle with his religion, "expressing the hurt and the pain and me begging God my whole life not to make me gay."

According to Bobby, the message read, "I realized being gay is not a choice and, as a pastor, I will never preach that hate in church again."

"To this day," Bobby noted, "it's my favorite DM I've ever gotten."

Watch the full Down in the DMs here.

Catch more of Bobby on Queer Eye. Season six will be released on Netflix worldwide on Dec. 31.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

