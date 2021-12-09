How Viola Davis and Charli XCX Wound Up in Queer Eye's Bobby Berk's DMs

Watch : Sneak Peek: "Queer Eye's" Bobby Berk's Revealing DMs

It's hard to overstate just how much of an impact Queer Eye for the Straight Guy had and the Netflix reboot known simply as Queer Eye continues to have on audiences of all backgrounds.

Bobby Berk, however, sees this impact firsthand not just on the show, but every day on social media, too. Fans regularly flood his DMs with stories and questions alike, and sometimes, he's shocked to discover who's on the other side of the conversation.

Take, for example, Viola Davis.

As the Fab Five's design guru revealed during E!'s Down in the DMs video series, "Usually if you DM me from a blue check, I'm probably gonna look. So I open up my Instagram one day and I look and I see Viola Davis' name in my DMs. And I'm like it's gotta be spam, but no, there's a blue check!"

According to Bobby, Viola apparently opened her message by explaining that he might not remember, but they met a couple years ago at an Emmys party.