Update Your Wardrobe, Beauty Products, Home & More With Pantone’s 2022 Color of the Year

Yes, we are already looking ahead to the 2022 trends. After all, it will be here before we know it! One thing that we know we will see a lot of is the Pantone Color of the Year, Very Peri, which is a periwinkle shade that encompasses "the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone." According to Pantone, Very Peri "displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression." Those are definitely the vibes we want in 2022.
And, you will see it everywhere from clothes to accessories to beauty products and home items. We are very into Very Peri. Check out some of our favorite picks below.
Los Angeles Apparel Unisex Cotton Twill Bucket Hat
The bucket hat trend is here to stay, and you really can't go wrong with this Very Peri-hued look.
Free People Freya Long Sleeve
This Free People top is effortlessly cool with its adorned cuffs and muck neckline. It's also a great layering piece in cold temperatures.
Jeffrey Campbell Vipera Sandal
If you're looking to add a pop of color to your look, these wraparound sandals make a bold statement.
Two Toned Blue Purple Periwinkle Coloured Customized Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1's are just such a classic. This customized pair is a fun update with its Very Peri accents.
Cattle Shop Women's Pointed Toe Bohemian Rhinestone Mules
These rhinestone-adorned mules strike that perfect balance between sophisticated and fun.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
This Very Peri lip shade is intensely pigmented with petal-soft matte finish. This lightweight formula lasts all day long.
Mercer41Bahamas Throw
Be on trend and get cozy with this plush faux fur throw and pillow covers set.
Lulus Lolinda Periwinkle Blue Convertible Halter Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit is a total head-turner that will get you so many compliments.
BTFBM Stretchy Bodycon T-Shirt Dress
The ease of a t-shirt dress cannot be beat, especially in such a standout color. This dress has 13,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Free People Phoebe Packable Puffer Jacket
If you're looking for a coat with supreme insulation without a bulky look, this is the puffer for you. This puffer is lightweight, yet warm. It has fleece lined pockets, a water-resistant exterior, snaps, and zippers.
Cirque Colors- Nail Polish Catalina
We can't forget about the nails. This color even glows under blacklight.
Lovers and Friends Jira Top & Bottom
This one-shoulder bikini top is fashion forward. Both the top and and the high-cut bottom have heart-shaped metal rings.
Lovers and Friends Jira One Piece
If you prefer a one-piece, this suit is edgy and figure-flattering to many body types.
Sivvan Women's Comfort Long Sleeve T-Shirt
This long-sleeve t-shirt brings the bold color your wardrobe craves and it's a comfortable, layering piece.
Ayurvastram Soft Gauze Woven Pure Cashmere Scarf
Dress up your winter coat with a Very Peri cashmere scarf.
Athleta Legend Novelty Jacket
This jacket is just what you need for high-impact outdoor workouts. It has mesh ventilation that keeps your cool and adjustable bungee cords at the neck and waist, so you can customize your fit. It's available in standard, petite, and tall lengths with sizes ranging from XXS to 2X.
Boohoo Belted Maxi Cardigan
This super comfortable cardigan is so incredibly versatile because you can wear it all year long with any outfit.
Lulus Positively Perfect Periwinkle Blue Wrap Dress
This wrap dress is a great go-too ensemble in warm weather. It has an elasticized halter neckline and a sash tie at the waist.
Athleta Breezy Tank
You'll wear the Athleta Breezy Tank all the time, whether you're working out or lounging around. It's lightweight, comfortable, and it's available in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X.
Los Angeles Ultra Heavy Knit Ribbed Crop Top
This ribbed crop top is supremely high quality. This is a great shirt to pair with your favorite bottoms or you can layer it under a cardigan, button-down shirt, or a denim jacket.
Lulus Sweet Presence Knit Sweater
This knit sweater is a winter wardrobe necessity.
Guess Teckie Sneaker
Step up your game with this lace-up sneaker. It has a chunky sole and monochromatic logo embellishments.
Tatcha Makeup-Perfecting Trio
This three-piece gift set is a great holiday gift and it's a fun way to get on board with Very Peri in 2021. Hydrate, prime, and protect your skin with these products. The Dew Skin Cream plumps and hydrates for a natural-looking glow. The Liquid Silk Canvas is a primer that minimizes clogged pores, keeping makeup out of your skin. The Silk Powder is a talc-free, translucent setting powder that imparts a radiant finish in addition to protecting the skin from pollutants and blue light. This set has a $94 value, but you can get it for just $70.
Boohoo Plus Shoulder Detail Oversized Cardigan
This detailed cardigan is just what you need to level up any ensemble.
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer and Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger
This device uses germicidal UV-C bulbs to sanitize your phone and it charges your phone at the same time. It was featured on Shark Tank and it has 6,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Beach Bunny Roller Skates- Periwinkle
These retro-looking skates are fun if you're looking for a new hobby.
Burst Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush
Kim Kardashian endorses the Burst Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush, which uses smart sonic technology to polish your teeth with 33,000 sonic vibrations a minute. It has been proven to remove up to 10X more black than a manual toothbrush.
