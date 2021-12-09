Simone Biles Reacts After Tom Forster Resigns as Leader of U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team

Watch : Simone Biles Explains Olympics Withdrawal: "I Didn't Quit"

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles shared a cryptic comment in response to news that U.S. women's gymnastics high-performance director Tom Forster was resigning.

An email to athletes, staff, coaches and judges, co-signed by him and Vice President of Women's Gymnastics Annie Heffernon and obtained by E! News, stated that "Tom Forster has made the decision to step down" from his position.

"Wait until y'all realize the real problem with USAG isn't Tom," Biles tweeted on Thursday, Dec. 9.

USA Gymnastics has not responded to the athlete's tweet. The group's email stated that Forster's last day will be Dec. 31 and that he "will attend the January National Team Camp as our guest."

It also quoted him as saying, "My passion for this sport has always been working with coaches and athletes to bring out the best in each. I am so proud of what the Women's Program has accomplished in the last three years and it has been an incredible honor to lead Team USA. Thank you to everyone who supported me during my time in this role."