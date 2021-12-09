Step Inside Iman's Gorgeous Home Featuring Touching Tributes to the Late David Bowie

They say that home is where the story begins—but for Iman, her residence is where she and David Bowie's love story continues to flourish.
The renowned supermodel recently invited Vogue in for a tour of her gorgeous property, located in the Catskill Mountains in upstate New York.
The cozy home, which Iman explained she and her late husband, David, began working on almost six years ago, was "built from scratch." And as an added personal touch, the property—which comes complete with jaw-dropping mountain views, a stunning kitchen and screened-in porch with a wood-burning fireplace—is surrounded by plenty of beautiful white birch trees; a personal favorite of the musician's.
"The house really saved me during COVID," Iman shared with Vogue. "Because before that, I had a hard time staying here. I would come here for a weekend and leave the next day, because I felt sad here, because I missed him very much. The house actually helped me go through my grief and come [out on] the other side."
The music legend died in January 2016 at the age of 69 after a private battle with liver cancer. Before David's passing, the model and the singer were married for 23 years and became parents to daughter, Alexandria, 21. David was also dad to son, Duncan, from a previous relationship.
"And that is what is so special to me about this house," Iman continued. "Now, I mean, when I remember David, I don't cry anymore. I actually remember the joy for life."
Not only is Iman's home inviting all on its own, but the specific details on display commemorating the couple—which include a self-portrait of David from 1980 to a Lynn Chadwick sculpture she gave David for their first wedding anniversary in 1993—views of their mountainside abode will warm any heart immediately within seconds of watching.
See Iman's most treasured pieces for yourself above.