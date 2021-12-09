Olivia Wilde Says It's "Tempting to Correct a False Narrative" About Harry Styles Romance

As Harry Styles once sang, "They don't know about us."
But it's girlfriend Olivia Wilde that's bringing that lyric to life when it comes to talking about the pair's romance. The Don't Worry Darling director, who serves as Vogue's January 2022 cover star, told the publication that it can be hard to resist correcting all the buzzworthy details surrounding her personal relationship with the singer.
"It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative," Wilde noted when asked if she wanted to address her love life. "But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy," she continued, "it doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."
The two, who confirmed their romance earlier this year, first met on the set of Olivia's psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling, of which the singer co-stars and Olivia is at the helm as director. News of their romance came after she and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, who share kids Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, announced their split after nearly 10 years together.
Since then, although they've kept details about their romance under wraps, there's been plenty of support shown between Harry and Olivia, including the actress attending a few of Harry's Love on Tour concerts. And most recently, her support was even sported in the form of a "pleasing" fashion statement.
Harry himself also remained tight-lipped about their budding romance, telling Dazed in November that he's "always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life."
Emphasizing the attention everyone has received "as a society," thanks to the evolution of social media, Olivia also told the magazine she values the opinions of those closest to her, most importantly, adding, "I'm happier than I've ever been. And I'm healthier than I've ever been, and it's just wonderful to feel that."