Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Reflect on "Toxic" Relationship 1-Year After Split

Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom are finding the good in goodbye.

The influencer and former NBA player shared their reflections on their relationship a year after they called off their engagement. And while they have both accepted that their romance wasn't meant to be, it seems they disagree on who broke up with who in December 2020.

In Lamar's latest Instagram post, he writes that he left Sabrina "without notice" and returned to San Diego, Calif. "When she realized I was gone back to my home in San Diego she was livid. I received over 250 calls and text messages over the course of last December from her wanting to fix us," the athlete says. "We were toxic. Independently and collectively. Leaving broke my heart but saved my soul. The relationship was abusive."

Sabrina has a different recollection of how their split went down, writing on Instagram, "A year ago today, I officially walked away from my ex-fiance. I did not tell a soul (not even him); I just left! I knew the more I continued to talk about my unhappiness, the more I would stay comfortable being in it."