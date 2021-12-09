Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Reflect on "Toxic" Relationship 1-Year After Split

Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom are finding the good in goodbye.
The influencer and former NBA player shared their reflections on their relationship a year after they called off their engagement. And while they have both accepted that their romance wasn't meant to be, it seems they disagree on who broke up with who in December 2020.
In Lamar's latest Instagram post, he writes that he left Sabrina "without notice" and returned to San Diego, Calif. "When she realized I was gone back to my home in San Diego she was livid. I received over 250 calls and text messages over the course of last December from her wanting to fix us," the athlete says. "We were toxic. Independently and collectively. Leaving broke my heart but saved my soul. The relationship was abusive."
Sabrina has a different recollection of how their split went down, writing on Instagram, "A year ago today, I officially walked away from my ex-fiance. I did not tell a soul (not even him); I just left! I knew the more I continued to talk about my unhappiness, the more I would stay comfortable being in it."
The Atlanta-based influencer adds that she was preparing to marry Lamar, who she doesn't name, at the time, but she "was scared, hurt, and unsure of the outcome" at the time.
"But I knew if I stayed, I would never be free," she continues, while promoting pre-sales of her upcoming memoir, The Freedom in Walking Away: How to Regain Your Life Piece by Peace.
As for Lamar, he shares that he considered reconciling with Sabrina, who he doesn't explicitly name in the post, but knew that it was "the addict in me" who "hated being alone" and "wanted a pretty face to wake up to."
"Late nights and early mornings alone wears on a brother," he continues. "I sought solace in marijuana and a slew of random women, not loving any of them, not really wanting to be with any of them, but it beat being lonely."
But with the help of his team, Lamar says he was able to become sober once again, writing, "Today, I am free. Drug free. Marijuana free. Relationship free. I am rebuilding a relationship with myself. With my family. I am focused on my faith. My growth."
Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband seemingly references Sabrina's own Instagram post in his caption, warning his followers: "Do not believe everything you read. Luckily my team keeps record of EVERYTHING so I am reminded of how far I have come. I have not arrived yet. I will not let troubled exes from my past haunt me. I will stand in my truth."
In May, Lamar told Good Morning America that he was "feeling amazing" on his sobriety journey after receiving treatment at a ketamine clinic. For two years, he received small doses of the drug under supervision, describing the treatment as "the healthy high."