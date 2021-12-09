Sarah Jessica Parker Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Son James Wilkie Broderick, All Grown Up

And just like that...Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son is all grown up!
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the longtime couple were joined by their 19-year-old son, James Wilkie Broderick, at the premiere of And Just Like That… in New York City.
For the family affair, SJP wore a grey Oscar de La Renta frock with a pink tulle skirt that would undoubtedly get Carrie Bradshaw's seal of approval. The 56-year-old actress accessorized her look with a matching cape, Fred Leighton jewelry and pink satin heels.
As for the men in her life? Matthew, 59, and James both looked dapper in black suits complete with coordinating ties and pocket squares.
This is James' first major red carpet appearance in four years. In 2017, the then-14-year-old joined his parents and his younger sisters, twins Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, at the Broadway opening of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to see the musical.
Since then, the family has seen a lot of changes. In May, Sarah and Matthew, who married in 1997, saw their eldest child graduate from high school.
At the time, the Sex and the City star celebrated the big milestone by sharing a photo of James in his graduation cap and gown. "High School Graduation. And all that it means. 'Try to be one on whom nothing is lost,'" she wrote in part on her Instagram. "Yes, that is our fervent hope. With all our love to you and the class of 2021. At home and across the land. X, Mama."
SJP told fans in September that James was headed off to college. She marked back-to-school season by a picture of James in his freshman garb, as well as individual snapshots of Marion and Tabitha, 12, heading to their classes. According to his Instagram bio, James attends Brown University.
When James turned 19 this October, the mother of three called it a "bittersweet" day as she couldn't celebrate with him in person. She wrote on her Instagram, "He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell."
"New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings," she added. "Our Scorpio. Our Oct baby. Our JW."