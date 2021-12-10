Madelaine Petsch Promises Riverdale Will "Make a Lot More Sense" Soon

Watch : Sabrina Spellman Heads to "Riverdale": See Kiernan Shipka on Set

Here's the wheels, Baby Jane: the 100th episode is almost here.

And with the milestone Riverdale episode fast approaching, Madelaine Petsch dished to E! News about what fans can expect in the conclusion of the Rivervale special event. The episode, titled "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox" and premiering on Dec. 14, will be the fifth and final installment of the episodes that take place in an alternate universe. The actress, who plays HBIC Cheryl Blossom, says the episode will be "a tribute to Archie Comics" and will pull together the storyline from the past five seasons.

"Rivervale will have an effect on Riverdale but not in the way you would expect," Petsch teased. "The way that they tied up Rivervale though, I think is very well done and makes the last five seasons of the show make a lot more sense."

She further explained, "I feel like the storyline, which is really great, drew a line through the whole show in general. I think it's very powerful...I don't know how they did it, but it's so smart what they did."

Intrigued? We know we are.