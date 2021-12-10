Madelaine Petsch Promises Riverdale Will "Make a Lot More Sense" Soon

Here's the wheels, Baby Jane: the 100th episode is almost here.
And with the milestone Riverdale episode fast approaching, Madelaine Petsch dished to E! News about what fans can expect in the conclusion of the Rivervale special event. The episode, titled "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox" and premiering on Dec. 14, will be the fifth and final installment of the episodes that take place in an alternate universe. The actress, who plays HBIC Cheryl Blossom, says the episode will be "a tribute to Archie Comics" and will pull together the storyline from the past five seasons.
"Rivervale will have an effect on Riverdale but not in the way you would expect," Petsch teased. "The way that they tied up Rivervale though, I think is very well done and makes the last five seasons of the show make a lot more sense."
She further explained, "I feel like the storyline, which is really great, drew a line through the whole show in general. I think it's very powerful...I don't know how they did it, but it's so smart what they did."
Intrigued? We know we are.
And Petsch says some of our favorite Riverdale High alums will be making a comeback for the special event as well.
"It's a really cool time to see a lot of older characters come together and be back with some people who started the show with me," Petsch gushed. "It's really fun to be a part of such a large ensemble show and to see all of us back together again was really fun."
Petsch continued, "And a certain character that's never gotten to speak on the show finally says something, which is really exciting."
Not only is Petsch, like the rest of us, excited for the 100th episode, she also was thrilled Kiernan Shipka joined Riverdale for its sixth season.
"I love Kiernan with my whole heart, so that's the best part," Petsch expressed of working with the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum. "But also, it's cool to see Cheryl explore her witchy side with someone who's been doing it for a long time."
If this news doesn't want to make you head over to Pop's Chock-lit Shoppe for a burger and fries, we don't know what will.
While we count down the days until Dec. 14, scroll down for some first look pics of the 100th episode.
Riverdale airs Tuesdays nights at 9 p.m. on the CW.