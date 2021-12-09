People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Jared Padalecki Is Going Back in Time With the CW’s Walker: Independence

Jared Padalecki will executive produce a prequel spin-off of his hit show Walker. Find out what's in store in Walker: Independence, which is now in development.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 09, 2021 1:06 AMTags
TVJared PadaleckiCelebrities
Jared Padalecki is simply timeless.

The CW is developing a prequel series with the Walker actor that's set to take him all the way back to 1880s. Series creator Anna Fricke will write the new spin-off, called Walker: Independence, along with Seamus Fahey.

Independence centers on Abby Walker, "an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams," according to the network.

For those who need a refresher, the hit series Walker is about a widowed father who attempts to reconnect with his children and deals with family clashes and suspicions over his wife's death when he returns to Austin Texas and is a reboot of the popular Chuck Norris drama Walker, Texas Ranger, which aired for eight seasons in the 1990s.

This news follows Lindsey Morgan's departure from the drama, during its second season, on Oct. 29. The actress, who played female lead Micki Ramirez, took a step back from the role for personal reasons, which came as a shock to fans.

In a statement to E! News, Morgan said that she made the "incredibly difficult decision" to leave the show "after much thoughtful consideration and introspection" due to "personal reasons."

Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

 

 While we wait for Padalecki to be on our small screens once again, stay up-to-date on any and all updates about the Walker prequel here.

