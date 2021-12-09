Joshua Bassett Speaks Out About "Damaging" Remarks Minimizing His Sexual Assault

Joshua Bassett is speaking out about the harmful effects of doubting sexual assault survivors.
The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor opened up about being sexually assaulted in his childhood and teens in a recent interview with GQ. He shared that he recently remembered the childhood abuse, saying, "I buried it so far."
"And when I was a teen, a much older man routinely abused me, and I wasn't able to see it for what it was at the time," the 20-year-old shared.
Joshua said that he felt ready to discuss this trauma because it will "hopefully help people who are experiencing that."
But the star has faced pushback on social media, with one Twitter user writing, "Men can't be raped it's just a fact. If your a man who claims to have gotten raped go put on a dress."
Joshua reposted this remark on his Instagram Story in the hopes of educating people on the harm that these comments can inflict.
"And we wonder why more people don't come forward," he replied, saying his experience "started when I was 5. you haven't the slightest idea what you're talking about and how damaging it is."
He shared a screenshot of two more derogatory comments, captioning them, "disgusting."
"I'm unfortunately able to let these things roll off my shoulder and not take them personally," Joshua continued. "make me the punching bag all you want, just do me a favor: never, ever, ever say such vile things to, at, or about anyone else ever again. we are better than this."
The musician added, "Those who speak like this are the REASON why I keep going. Just because I'm speaking up doesn't mean I'm the only one with something to say—and if I can help JUST one person feel empowered, all the internet nonsense melts away."
Though Joshua was upset by the internet trolls, he remarked that he's sending "love and light" to them, in addition to his supporters.
The Disney actor has gone through a lot in 2021, sharing in a press release that he had to find his voice after going through controversy. "As stated in 'Set Me Free,' 'It's been a f--king year,'" he shared in the release. "While it's been one of the most challenging periods in my lifetime by far; it has ultimately led to immense growth."