You Must Watch This Dolly Parton Doppelgänger's Spot-On "9 to 5" Performance

Watch : Dolly Parton Cover Band's Jaw-Dropping Performance

A true country queen.

Tonight's all new country-themed episode of Clash of the Cover Bands showcases a truly iconic performance by Dolly Parton impersonator Karen Hester, as the exclusive sneak peek above teases.

Dressed in a sparkly red sequined outfit with fringed sleeves, Hester perfectly embodies the music legend as she performs her classic hit "9 to 5." Her Dolly look is perfectly completed with a layered blond wig, red lipstick and giant diamond earrings.

"Well hello, everybody!" she yells while entering the stage to a roar of applause from the audience. "Ya'll ready to have some fun?"

The COCB contestant nails Parton's signature twang and vocal stylings and the judges are clearly impressed.

"Workin' 9 to 5, what a way to make a livin'/Barely gettin' by, it's all takin' and no givin'," Hester sings. "They just use your mind and they never give you credit/It's enough to drive you crazy if you let it."