You Must Watch This Dolly Parton Doppelgänger's Spot-On "9 to 5" Performance

By Brett Malec Dec 09, 2021
Dolly Parton Cover Band's Jaw-Dropping Performance

A true country queen.

Tonight's all new country-themed episode of Clash of the Cover Bands showcases a truly iconic performance by Dolly Parton impersonator Karen Hester, as the exclusive sneak peek above teases.

Dressed in a sparkly red sequined outfit with fringed sleeves, Hester perfectly embodies the music legend as she performs her classic hit "9 to 5." Her Dolly look is perfectly completed with a layered blond wig, red lipstick and giant diamond earrings.

"Well hello, everybody!" she yells while entering the stage to a roar of applause from the audience. "Ya'll ready to have some fun?"

The COCB contestant nails Parton's signature twang and vocal stylings and the judges are clearly impressed.

"Workin' 9 to 5, what a way to make a livin'/Barely gettin' by, it's all takin' and no givin'," Hester sings. "They just use your mind and they never give you credit/It's enough to drive you crazy if you let it."

Dolly Parton's Best Looks Through the Years

"It sounds just like her!" Adam Lambert exclaims.

"She's amazing!" Meghan Trainor says in the preview.

Check out the impressive preview above for yourself before tonight's episode!

Watch a new episode of Clash of the Cover Bands Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., only on E!.

