John Legend's Cozy Holiday Plans With Chrissy Teigen Have Us Craving Family Time

Bring out the eggnog and gather around the table! It's the most wonderful time of the year to eat.
With Christmas quickly approaching, John Legend is preparing for the special day by decorating the house and releasing a new holiday song with LG SIGNATURE titled "You Deserve It All."
Although gifts and presents are nice to receive this time of year, there's nothing quite like a delicious meal from his wife Chrissy Teigen.
"Well, as you know, I am married to someone who is a very good cook. She makes a really mean beef Wellington during the holidays," John exclusively shared with E! News. "We love having that for Christmas Eve dinner and so many great pies and desserts. Chrissy's best dessert, in my opinion, is her sweet potato streusel pie."
The Voice coach added, "It's just amazing. We'll be packing on the pounds this holiday season."
But as any parent knows, the holiday season isn't just about food: The pressure is on for Santa to deliver the best gifts and toys.
"It's a relaxing day and it's a day with family and enjoying each other and seeing the kids excited about whatever they got," John said. "They will play with it for awhile and then break or forget about it." John does think, at least, that his kids Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, still believe in Santa.
Whether you're cooking up a delicious meal or setting up that special toy for a loved one, your holidays may look a little brighter once you play John's new song, "You Deserve It All." The track's music video features several of John's favorite LG SIGNATURE products, including the world's first rollable TV, the OLED R TV.
"We ended up creating something that I really love," he said. "I think it's one of my best Christmas songs and the recording came out beautifully. The video came out beautifully. When a brand asks you to write a song, you don't know if you're going to come up with the right thing, but everything came together. It's inspired by the idea of treating your loved ones with love and generosity and making it so special for the holidays."
While many Americans have experienced a year of highs and lows amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, John shared the lessons he's learned that could help spread some holiday cheer in the weeks ahead.
"I think the most important thing I've learned is how important it is to have people in your life who you love and trust and you support and they support you," he said. "To me, the holidays are all about the people you love and sharing that time with the people you love. I also think it's important for us to realize how much we all need each other."