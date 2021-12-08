The Challenge's Casey Cooper Marries Kyle Toups After Announcing Pregnancy

Watch : Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Cosmo, Kulture, Apple & More!

The Challenge's Casey Cooper is officially off the market!

On Sunday, Dec. 5, the MTV star married her longtime boyfriend, Kyle Toups, less than a month after she announced that they were expecting their first child together.

The two lovebirds tied the knot at The Peach Orchard in The Woodlands, Texas, just outside of Houston, near where they both grew up, E! News has learned.

Casey and Kyle's ceremony was an intimate affair, with close family and friends in attendance, including the bride's Challenge co-stars Teck Holmes, Ayanna Mackins and Nehemiah Clark.

Before the couple exchanged vows, Casey walked down a candlelit aisle to an acoustic version of "Kiss The Girl" from Disney's The Little Mermaid. Kyle's brother officiated their wedding.

For her big day, the reality TV personality wore a mermaid wedding gown by BHLDN that featured intricate lace detailing along the neckline and long sleeves. As for the groom? Kyle looked suave as ever in a classic black-and-white tuxedo.