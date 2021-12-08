The Challenge's Casey Cooper Marries Kyle Toups After Announcing Pregnancy

The Challenge's Casey Cooper is officially off the market!
On Sunday, Dec. 5, the MTV star married her longtime boyfriend, Kyle Toups, less than a month after she announced that they were expecting their first child together.
The two lovebirds tied the knot at The Peach Orchard in The Woodlands, Texas, just outside of Houston, near where they both grew up, E! News has learned.
Casey and Kyle's ceremony was an intimate affair, with close family and friends in attendance, including the bride's Challenge co-stars Teck Holmes, Ayanna Mackins and Nehemiah Clark.
Before the couple exchanged vows, Casey walked down a candlelit aisle to an acoustic version of "Kiss The Girl" from Disney's The Little Mermaid. Kyle's brother officiated their wedding.
For her big day, the reality TV personality wore a mermaid wedding gown by BHLDN that featured intricate lace detailing along the neckline and long sleeves. As for the groom? Kyle looked suave as ever in a classic black-and-white tuxedo.
The newlyweds' reception was just as elegant as their ceremony: The venue was decorated with garden-inspired arrangements designed by Piney Rose Floral and tall centerpieces for the tables.
The pair also had a three-tiered cake, which perfectly complemented the decorations with its explosion of flowers.
Casey and Kyle's first dance as a married couple was to "H.O.L.Y." by Florida Georgia Line. Throughout the evening, music by the Backstreet Boys, Whitney Houston and ABBA played, with guests dancing all night long. At one point, Challenge star Teck's date caught the bride's bouquet while TLC's "No Scrubs" played in the background.
The newlyweds ended their wedding night in style, as they drove out in a vintage Ford with their guests gathered around for a sparkler send-off.
"I'm not crying, you're crying," Casey captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, Dec. 7, alongside several images, taken by Dark Roux Photography, that captured behind-the-scenes moments of her and Kyle's big day.
Some photos showed Casey sweetly cradling her growing baby bump. In others, she and Kyle embraced, as they looked lovingly at each other.
The couple's wedding comes just a few weeks after Casey announced that she and Kyle were going to be first-time parents.
"I'm not the best at keeping secrets, but this one has been worth the wait," she wrote on Instagram on Nov. 15. "For those of you who have known, thank you for being patient with us while we've figured out how to share our happy news with everyone."
The soon-to-be-mom revealed that her little one is expected to arrive in March 2022.