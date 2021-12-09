Project Runway Preview: See a Fashion Icon & a Past Winner Surprise the Season 19 Contestants

Forget about work, these designers "Just Wanna Have Fun"!
During this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode of Project Runway, airing Thursday, Dec. 9 on Bravo, mentor Christian Siriano introduces two surprise celebrity guests for the designers: Cyndi Lauper and last season's winner, Geoffrey Mac. And the season 19 contestants cannot contain their shock!
"I don't have your models right now but I do have a special surprise," Christian teases as Geoffrey and Cyndi strut into the workroom. Cyndi looks especially fashionable debuting a hot pink-streaked short hairdo.
All the contestants' jaws (rightfully!) drop after seeing the two stars. "Cyndi, the one and only," designer Zayden gushes in a separate confessional, "And Geoffrey, the winner of Project Runway, come in and we're all, like, starstruck."
Christian calls Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning musician Cyndi "an icon of music and fashion," as Geoffrey describes his special bond with the legendary "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" singer-songwriter.
"The whole competition I was doubting myself constantly," Geoffrey reflects. "After I won the Cyndi Lauper challenge, it changed everything for me. I just got a lot more confident."
Now it's the season 19 designers' chance to wow Cyndi!
Watch the sweet sneak peek above.
Project Runway airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)