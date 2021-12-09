Project Runway Preview: See a Fashion Icon & a Past Winner Surprise the Season 19 Contestants

Watch : "Project Runway's" IMPRESSIVE "Unconventional Challenge"

Forget about work, these designers "Just Wanna Have Fun"!

During this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode of Project Runway, airing Thursday, Dec. 9 on Bravo, mentor Christian Siriano introduces two surprise celebrity guests for the designers: Cyndi Lauper and last season's winner, Geoffrey Mac. And the season 19 contestants cannot contain their shock!

"I don't have your models right now but I do have a special surprise," Christian teases as Geoffrey and Cyndi strut into the workroom. Cyndi looks especially fashionable debuting a hot pink-streaked short hairdo.

All the contestants' jaws (rightfully!) drop after seeing the two stars. "Cyndi, the one and only," designer Zayden gushes in a separate confessional, "And Geoffrey, the winner of Project Runway, come in and we're all, like, starstruck."

Christian calls Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning musician Cyndi "an icon of music and fashion," as Geoffrey describes his special bond with the legendary "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" singer-songwriter.