The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrities Inside the Banana Split Costumes

Now this reveal was a Smash.
During the Dec. 8 episode of The Masked Singer, it was revealed that married duo Katharine McPhee and David Foster were the participants inside the Banana Split costumes. Panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke were clearly excited by this reveal, as they all jumped out of their seats at the end of the episode.
After McPhee compared her experience on The Masked Singer to "a weird circus act," her husband said it was "thrilling" to be involved, especially since he knows McCarthy, Scherzinger and Thicke personally.
While this unmasking may've surprised some, there were plenty of clues pointing to the Smash alum and the 16-time Grammy winner. For starters, during their first performance, in which they performed Pink's rendition of "A Million Dreams," McPhee provided the vocals and Foster accompanied her on the piano. They certainly played into their strengths.
Not to mention, following that same performance, the costumed contestants teased that, while they don't work together all the time, they have collaborated in the past.
Fans of McPhee will recall that Foster helped mentor the singer during her 2005 season of American Idol, where she came in second place. The pair later reconnected in 2017, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Another big clue from the singing competition? One clue package showed Banana Split winning a stuffed animal at a carnival, hinting that the pair have a little one at home.
And, as we reported earlier this year, McPhee and Foster welcomed their first child together, son Rennie Foster, in February. What new parents can say they've juggled parenthood and The Masked Singer in the same year? We're guessing not many.
Now that we know the identities of Banana Split, take a closer look at the other season six contestants below.
