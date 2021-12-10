Aurora Is Back: Rebecca Breeds Joins The CW’s Legacies for Recurring Role

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

Rebecca Breeds is back to suck your blood continue her legacy!

On Thursday, Dec. 9, The Originals' Breeds made a surprise appearance as Aurora de Martel in episode eight of the current season of The CW's Legacies. Now E! News is excited to announce that there will be much more to come as Breeds will have a recurring role on the show.

Breeds, who we most recently saw play FBI agent Clarice Starling in CBS' Clarice, will reprise her role as Aurora for the fourth season of the series, created and produced by Julie Plec.

Fans of The Originals will recall that the ancient vampire has a long and complicated history with the Mikaelson family. Her issues with the clan date back centuries, and she now has a bone to pick with Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), the world's only Tribrid (a.k.a. hybrid of three supernatural species: vampire, werewolf and witch.)