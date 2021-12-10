People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Aurora Is Back: Rebecca Breeds Joins The CW’s Legacies for Recurring Role

Rebecca Breeds will be reprising her Originals role on The CW's Legacies. Dig your fangs into the exciting news below.

Rebecca Breeds is back to suck your blood continue her legacy!

On Thursday, Dec. 9, The Originals' Breeds made a surprise appearance as Aurora de Martel in episode eight of the current season of The CW's Legacies. Now E! News is excited to announce that there will be much more to come as Breeds will have a recurring role on the show.

Breeds, who we most recently saw play FBI agent Clarice Starling in CBS' Clarice, will reprise her role as Aurora for the fourth season of the series, created and produced by Julie Plec.

Fans of The Originals will recall that the ancient vampire has a long and complicated history with the Mikaelson family. Her issues with the clan date back centuries, and she now has a bone to pick with Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), the world's only Tribrid (a.k.a. hybrid of three supernatural species: vampire, werewolf and witch.)

Legacies, which stars Aria ShahghasemiKaylee BryantJenny BoydQuincy FouseChris Lee and Ben Levin, returned for season four on Oct. 14, and it has not disappointed. So far in the drama-filled season, Rebekah Mikaelson (Claire Holt) returned, Cleo found a deadly tree, and Hope was a judge on Salvatore Idol

And did we mention Landon (Shahghasemi) died again?

Will Aurora finally get her revenge on Hope?

We're not sure, but what we do know is that we can't wait to see what Aurora has in store for the Mikaelsons as the rest of season four of Legacies premieres every Thursday on The CW.

