Terry Bradshaw Hilariously Tries TikTok on The Bradshaw Bunch

TikTok trouble.
Terry Bradshaw and his eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie were back in business on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, and this time, they had their entrepreneurial sights set on TikTok.
Zurie's mom Lacey technically didn't want her on the app, but as Terry cleverly pointed out when the two were brainstorming ideas, "Well, she's not here right now!"
Plus, they needed a win after their failed "Slime Balls Inc." venture. Who could've guessed that selling slime for 15 cents on the side of the road wouldn't turn a profit?!
"We're gonna do this TikTok thing and it's gonna make us a lot of money, because I gotta be honest with you little lady, our last try, Slime Balls, did not go well for us," Terry told his granddaughter.
That's all in the past, though. "TikTok's gonna be huge," he added. "We're gonna make some bucks. Don't worry about your mom. We'll take care of that."
And by "take care of that," Terry meant they just weren't going to tell Lacey.
Zurie took charge from there, and soon, the dynamic duo was filming their first TikTok. They opted to test the loyalty of one of Terry's dogs, Gravy, by running in different directions to see who he approaches first.
Unfortunately, Gravy had other plans and simply wandered off.
"Well, that didn't exactly work out the way we had hoped," Terry said. "We're terrible! We're not gonna make any money."
Zurie, meanwhile, already had another idea for a TikTok: a makeover.
"Makeup tutorials are very popular on TikTok, which means it'll get us lots of likes and follows," she told her business partner.
His response? "I don't know what a follower is. If I have somebody following me I normally stop around the corner and wait on them and hit them over the head with a stick," he shared.
Thankfully, Zurie's fully versed in all things social media.
She and Terry went on to film the makeover—which mostly consisted of her applying foundation to the top of his head—but unfortunately, they were caught by Terry's wife Tammy, who couldn't help but ask whether or not Lacey knew what they were up to.
Busted.
Hopefully the pair has something else in the works!
Watch the full episode of The Bradshaw Bunch here.