Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch : Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z

All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love.

We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.

In the candid photos, Beyoncé sparkled from head to toe thanks to a crystal-encrusted Gucci x Balenciaga jacket and equally dazzling Gucci pants, fingerless gloves and heels. Meanwhile, the birthday boy opted for less splashy attire, sporting a dark shirt, pants and bomber jacket and sneakers. The mom of three also shared photos of her husband in front of a cake and sweet snaps of them embracing in a kiss. If the love between them wasn't clear enough, it was also the theme of the singer's dazzling accessory: a crystal-adorned Gucci purse in the shape of an anatomical heart.