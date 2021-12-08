West Side Story's Rachel Zegler Perfectly Shuts Down Commenter Who Tells Her to "Calm" Down

Watch : "West Side Story": Steven Spielberg, Ansel Elgort & More!

It's official: the most beautiful sound in the world is no longer ‘María.' It's the sound of Rachel Zegler silencing social media trolls.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the 20-year-old actress visited the Drew Barrymore Show to discuss her role as María in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the beloved musical West Side Story.

After the segment aired on television, however, Zegler took to Twitter to share some choice criticism that she'd received from an Instagram user telling her to "calm a little" during future interviews.

"Saw you on Drew Barrymore today- clearly you were star struck!" The comment read. "Try to calm a little and let the host ask the questions. You're on the rise- you're not there yet- people will lift you up, let them- don't do it for them."

Zegler's response to their advice? "No," she wrote and added a heart emoji.

Zegler's fan base was quick to show its support. One fan commented, "fellas is it bad to be excited."