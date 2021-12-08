Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Heartwarming Tribute

Watch : Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher's 20-Year Love Story

Mazel tov to the happy couple!

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen celebrated their 20th anniversary Wednesday, Dec. 8. The Borat star shared a slideshow of him and his wife doing what they do best: being goofy and adorable AF. He captioned his sweet Instagram post quoting beloved bear Winnie the Pooh, "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever."

He joked, "Happy Anniversary my love. I'm writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location - after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages."

The Australian actress posted the same series of the sweet photos, captioning her gushing tribute with, "Happy Anniversary. 20 years," adding a heart-emoji along with the matching Pooh quote.

The comedic couple have three children together: daughters, Olive, 13, and Elula, 10, and son, Montgomery, 5.