Paige DeSorbo's Amazon Picks Are Perfect Gifts for the Hard to Shop for People on Your List

Are you scratching your head scouring the internet and the mall looking for the perfect gifts? It's that time of year again. Some people are easy to shop for, but there are some gifts that require more thought. For the people who already have everything they need, you may have to think outside of the box. Or you can just turn to Summer House and Winter House star Paige DeSorbo.
The stylish Bravolebrity did all of the research for you. She went through the most-shopped, highly-rated Amazon products during a recent live stream. She shared her favorite picks and her suggestions on how to style the fashions. She even included some gift ideas for her boyfriend, Southern Charm star Craig Conover. For anyone's who's stressing about gift shopping, there's zero need to worry. Paige said, "For the people who you have no idea what to get them, I have a few options for you."
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jackets
"Does anybody watch Yellowstone? I just started watching it and my boyfriend is obsessed with it. I'm all about moving to Montana and living on a ranch. I picked this jacket because I feel like it's really cute. I'm a sucker for a denim jacket. How cute? I would say to go up a size because it's not the heaviest coat. It depends on how you like your fit. I like it a little bit bigger. I feel like it's so Montana and cool."
This sherpa denim jacket is available in seven colors with sizes ranging from XS to 4X. This jacket has 1,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Caracilia Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Mini Dress
"I am obsessed with sweater dresses. I think sweater dresses with knee-high boots is the perfect fall into winter look, especially on those days when it's a little bit cooler in the morning. I also just feel like it's a chic look and you can wear a sweater dress in so many different ways with different jackets and different long trench coats. It's so perfect for the fall, you can add a pair of black knee-high boots or a pair of brown ones. I feel like you if you wanted to add a belt to cinch your waist, it would look really cute. The sleeves have a little bit of drama and we like that. It also has a mock turtleneck, which I love. I'm really into this."
Kenya Moore also recommended this sweater dress, which comes in 18 colors and has 1,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve 100% Cotton Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater
"This is an Amazon essentials sweater. This is a men's sweater, but I actually picked it for the girls because I feel like there's a trend of oversized and wearing menswear. Don't be afraid to order men's clothes. Also, if you're buying your husband or boyfriend something, you can feel good because you also get to wear it."
This sweater has 1,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Apperloth Faux Suede Jackets for Women Long
"This is one of my favorite colors in general and also one of my favorite colors to wear. I love wearing this color because I feel like brunettes look good in this color. I feel like it does make brown eyes pop too. This coat is not keeping you warm, but it is giving you style. This with a pair of jeans is the easiest look ever."
This jacket comes in seven colors and it has 1,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Fixmatti Women's Elegant V Neck Wrap Knit Dresses
"I would say that this is not a casual sweater dress. This would be more for a holiday. This dress is for the families that do dress up and take pride in how they look. I love this one. It also has a slit. It has a slit on both sides. It's long too. I would recommend wearing a thigh-high boot with this."
This dress has 1,300+ five-star Amazon reviews and there are 12 colors to choose from.
Dokotoo Womens Winter Solid Turtleneck Balloon Long Sleeve Sweaters
"This is not my typical color that I would. This looks so cozy and so cool so I had to add it in. It's your classic next winter sweater. It's also good to have these chunky sweaters in your closet. These are the perfect ones because they're not itchy. I love this material because it lets you breathe and you can wear a little tank underneath. This comes in other colors too."
There are 32 colors to choose from. This sweater is super popular, with 3,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Asskdan Women's V Neckline Button Down Knitwear
"This is a classic cardigan. It's great for moms. I wear cardigans all the time. This is great for people who you don't know what to get them. Also, this is very transitional period. A cardigan is versatile. You could wear it open. You could wear it with trousers. I like where in cardigans with a little mini skirts and a knee-high boot. I like this with a pair of blue jeans or a pair of black jeans. I like the contrast. This one is pretty true to size. This is the perfect sweater for you."
If you love the white, but you want even more options, there are many colors to choose from.
Retro Gong Womens Faux Leather Leggings
"People are always looking for these leggings. They are liquid-y and they are not leather. They are a workout material legging, but they are shiny. I sometimes wear them to work out, but more often than not I am not working out. These are really comfortable. My number one thing with leggings that I need a really thick band on top. I don't know why, but I just find them way more comfortable than leggings that have a thin band."
You can also get these leggings in navy, wine, and brown. These leggings have 5,100+ five-star Amazon reviews from happy shoppers.
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
"This is the number one coat that literally everyone has. This has been the number one selling jacket for Amazon Amazon. Are used to live on the Upper West Side. I am not kidding when I say that every mom had this coat and I understand why. It comes in like 1000 different colors. I'm actually really into the red. There are a few reasons why I am obsessed with this coat. It's the warmest coat I have ever put on my body and have ever owned. The hood is one of those oversize hoodies. I don't know about you, but I love an oversized hood especially when it is really cold in New York and you have your headphones in it. It's basically a 'do not disturb' sign without being rude. You're warm, you're cozy, but no one is talking to you because you have your hood up."
"In the winter I hate having a purse. With this coat, you're basically James Bond. You have so many pockets to put things in. If you are going on a ski trip or if you are going somewhere for New Year's Eve that's really cold, this jacket is everything. It comes in so many different colors if you are not a red person."
This jacket was also recommended by The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti and there are so many colors to choose from.
Missactiver Basic Sleeveless Crop Tank Top
"This is the perfect tank. It comes in 1 million colors. Obviously, I would recommend having white and black. I have so many of these because I wear them literally every single day. This is the perfect tank to wear with anything. I wear it under a lot of things. I also wear it with a lot of sweat sets. It also looks cute with sweatpants. It is also very comfortable. I feel like this style is really trying to be right now. I feel like every girl in my Instagram feed is wearing this with gold jewelry, myself included."
This tank comes in 28 colors and it has 1,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Yofit Women's Workout Outfit- 2 Pieces
"This work outside is all that people DM me about sometimes. They absolutely love this workout set. It comes in a ton of other colors too. The reason I love it is because the band is so thick. There are also a few times I wear it when I'm not working out. It's just so comfortable. It's easy to throw on to go run errands with a pair of sneakers and a cute little jacket. You can wear it with anything. It is really comfortable. It's also very true to size. I also like that it is a long sleeve crop. I think it is very chic and unique."
"I work out better if I have a cute outfit on. If I am wearing a cute workout set, I am more pumped to work out." This comes in 36 colors and it has 1,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
"I am one of those people who has slippers and every single room. I have this weird thing where I cannot walk on my hardwood floor. I am always wearing slippers. I am always ordering them. I know my favorite ones. These are some of my favorite ones because I like that they are like a sandal and this far is the softest thing ever. I like that it has this bottom because I have to go down to the lobby and get my mail. I love that these are shoes. They're the perfect house shoe. They really are. These are really cute. One of my favorite gift ideas for a girl in your life is slippers and a pajama set. That's always a really good idea. These also come in so many other colors."
They're available in eight different colors and they have 13,100+ five-star Amazon reviews. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs recently recommended these too.
Adidas Originals Women's Falcon Athletic Shoe
"These Adidas sneakers look a little wild, I know. Give them a chance, seriously. I really love them. I think these are really cute. I think this with boyfriend style jeans and a white cardigan is a very cool outfit. I also love this with a pair of black leggings and a sweatshirt. I see a lot of girls in New York wearing funky sneakers like this with leather flare pants. I really like that."
These sneakers have 2,800+ five-star Amazon reviews and there are a ton of colors to choose from.
Reebok Women's Club C 85 Sneaker
"Just a pair of normal white sneakers is always my go-to. I love these with a pair of jeans. They are also a classic sneaker that never goes out of style. If you are trying to give a gift to some girl in your life who really loves fashion and you don't know what to get her, this is a really great gift option because girls are wearing these forever. I will never not have these in my closet. The specific ones last forever."
These sneakers have 2,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Soda Glove Ankle Boot w/Lug Sole Elastic Gore and Chunky Heel
"You must have a pair of leather normal heeled boots. These just go with everything. These have a zipper on the side. They're comfortable. I like that they are a thick block heel. They're way easier to walk in. This is kind of a lug boot with a heel. The lug boot is so in style right now."
These have 2,600+ five-star reviews and there are 6 colors to choose from.
Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses for Women
"They're my favorite. I have so many of them. This shape is like one of my favorites. These are very chic, but not over-the-top. These also come in so many other colors. I have them in tortoise and black. These have been my favorite for three years."
Kenya Moore and Brad Goreski have also recommended these rectangular shades, which have 10,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Sojos Vintage Cateye Polarized Women Sunglasses
"I saw Hailey Bieber wearing these. Then I looked up the brand and it's like you have to be a millionaire to wear those so I found these on Amazon and no one would know. These are always my go-to and I feel like these are good hangover sunglasses. They're big, black, and they cover your whole face. Every single one of my friends has these. I feel like every girl has these, so they look great on everyone."
Jade Roper Tolbert, Kathy Hilton , Ashley Iaconetti, and Kandi Burruss recommended these sunglasses too. These sunglasses have 4,600+ five-star reviews.
SA106 Womens Boyfriend Style XXL Oversize Horned Rim Thick Plastic Sunglasses
"Sunglasses are a really good gift. These are very oversized. They're a bit intense."
There are a bunch of colors to choose from. Paige isn't the only one who adores these shades. They have 3,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Nuzon 14K Gold / Silver Plated Chain Choke
"Gold jewelry is literally the only thing that I wear. Also, I think that you can mix gold and silver. This is a cute little necklace. This is a great buildable necklace. Stacks of gold necklaces are really cute."
This necklace has 3,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Mevecco Gold Dainty Huggie Hoop Earring
"Little huggie earrings are my new favorite. Also, I love a gold hoop. I love hoops of any size. I like wearing little earrings. I really like these ones because they're a plain, gold hoop and they're a go-to of mine."
These earrings have 3,600+ five-star Amazon reviews and there are so many styles to choose from.
ALDO Regular Bag
"This is a pop of color. I was a little nervous about what this bag was going to look like in person. This one did not disappoint. This is a sturdy bag. I also feel like it looks expensive, but it's not. Inside, it has two different pockets, a pocket in the back, and it has magnetic button closure. If you're looking to gift someone a pop of color, I always love getting bags. I really love the chain."
Amazon has this bag in 10 colors/patterns.
Fonyve Silk Feeling Scarf
"I like tying these around my bag, especially if I have an all-black bag and I just want some type of color with my all black outfit. I think this always looks cute tied around the handle.
This scarf has5,700+ five-star reviews and Amazon has 45 colors to choose from.
MaaMgic Womens Large Soft Cashmere Feel Pashmina Shawls
"This is a basic scarf. These are always a good go-to. I always have them in different colors. I always have scarves. Now, in the winter, I don't leave the house without them. Your neck being warm is a real thing."
This scarf comes in 14 colors and it has 4,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Bala Bangles - Set of 2
"If you have someone in your life who's fitness-focused, these are the cutest things ever. You wrap them around your ankles or wrists while you work out. I've seen so many girls on Instagram with these when they do workouts."
These come in 1-pound and 2-pound options with many colors to choose from. These have 2,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler with Straw and Flip Lid
"I'll never go back to another product. This keeps your drink at whatever temperature you have it at for 24 hours, whether it's a cold drink or a hot drink like coffee. I think this is the best gift ever for literally everyone. I'm getting my girlfriends all of these for gifts. Also, it comes in so many different colors."
These have 43,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
"If there's someone in your life who you have no idea what to get them, get them a pair of headphones. These are Beats. I think these are the perfect gift because everyone wears headphones. I appreciate a noise-cancelling, great headphone on a plane."
These have 25,500+ five-star Amazon reviews and they come in four colors.
Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter
"This is for cute adults in your life. Here's a cute coffee maker. My boyfriend's mom has a really cute coffee station in her kitchen. I feel like this is a really big contender for what I'm going to get his family for Christmas."
This coffee maker has 20,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet
"For my mom's birthday and Christmas, literally every single year, I buy her a Le Creuset. They are the heaviest pans ever. She loves them. She dies for them. She texted me one day 'This is the best pan I've ever used in my life.' It comes in all different sets. You can buy them individually. It also comes in all different colors. My mom loves the eggshell color. If you have someone in your life who loves cooking, this is the gift for them. They freak out for a Le Creuset pan."
Springrain Men's Notched Lapel Single Breasted Long Pea Coat Trench Coat
"I'm very into menswear on women. I think it looks cool. I'm very into oversized. This is perfect. You could buy your boyfriend one and borrow it. It's definitely for all people. This goes right above my knee."
This coat comes in eight colors 1,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
