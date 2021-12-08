90 Day Fiancé Fan Favorites Loren & Alexei and David & Annie Just Landed Their Own Spin-Offs

Watch : "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" Season 5 Sneek Peek

What happens *after* Happily Ever After?

It turns out that 90 Day Fiancé fans will be treated to two (!) spin-off series centered on fan favorites Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik and David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, premiering Monday, Jan. 10 on TLC.

The back-to-back 30-minute premieres kicks off with David & Annie: After the 90 Days at 9 p.m. The series will follow married couple Annie and David as they attempt to bring Annie's 14-year-old brother Jordan and 16-year-old cousin Amber to the U.S. A trip to Annie's hometown in Thailand leads to "unexpected obstacles" as they try to gain guardianship of her family members.

Meanwhile, Loren and Alexei get used to life as a family of four after welcoming their second "baby Brov" in August. Their path to being parents of two is captured by the reality TV cameras, from Alexei's last minute voyage to Israel to attending Mommy and Me classes, babymoons and C-sections. And of course viewers will get to see more of baby Shai, born in April 2020.