See Jennifer Aniston and Ex Justin Theroux Reunite With an Embrace for Facts of Life Special

Here's a photo fans weren't exactly expecting to see—but are sure glad they did.
The Handmaid's Tale star Ann Dowd helped bring Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux together, as evidenced by a new photo on Theroux's Instagram Story. The exes, who were married in 2015 and separated two years later, were the picture of harmony as they embraced Dowd, making what Theroux called an "Anne-sandwich."
The reunion was reminiscent of another recent Internet-breaking Aniston moment, when she and ex-husband Brad Pitt embraced backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards.
This time, the former husband and wife crossed paths thanks to their work on the Live in Front of a Studio Audience special that aired on Tuesday, Dec. 7 and which Theroux co–executive produced. Aniston starred with Dowd in a re-creation of a Facts of Life episode, with Aniston playing Blair and Dowd as Mrs. Garrett.
Judging by the snap—and the couple's post-split history—the two stars remain on good terms.
Just days ago on Dec. 2, Theroux gave the Friends alum a kind shout-out on social media in support of her new hair care line. "Thank you b. & @lolavie," Theroux wrote over a picture of himself holding the Perfecting Leave-In conditioner from Aniston's LolaVie line, noting that the product "works."
It seems they weren't kidding when they expressed their commitment to staying pals years ago.
"We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple," they shared in a joint statement in 2018, "but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."
Later that year, Theroux told The New York Times, "The good news is that was probably the most—I'm choosing my words really carefully—it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity."
He elaborated, "Neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other. It's more like, it's amicable. It's boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be."