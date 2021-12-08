RHOBH's Kyle Richards Reveals How Daughter Farrah Hid Her Engagement During Paris Hilton's Wedding

This time of year, love really is all around.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards revealed that her oldest daughter Farrah Brittany got engaged right before niece Paris Hilton's big day—and hid the news so all attention would stay on the bride!
"She actually got engaged right before Paris' wedding but didn't want to say because it was Paris' big wedding," Kyle explained during the This Is Paris podcast on Dec. 7. "So she kept her ring turned around at the wedding because she was a bridesmaid. I had to keep it to myself. It was a lot."
Paris tied the knot with Carter Reum on Nov. 11, followed by several more days of festivities and a whopping four wedding dresses. Farrah waited to tell her cousin that longtime boyfriend Alex Manos popped the question.
"She didn't say anything to Paris until the last night and then she just told her privately," Kyle noted. "[Paris] of course was so excited for her. We decided to let Paris' time be her time and then finally we got to say!"
Kyle joked, "I've been waiting for this day for a long time!"
In fact, the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star first saw Farrah's ring via FaceTime at The Polo Bar in New York City. "I picked up the FaceTime and she was just holding up her hand like this and we were so excited. I was showing the people around me: 'My daughter just got engaged!'" Kyle reflected.
Farrah officially announced her engagement via Instagram on Nov. 28 alongside fiancé Alex. "Beyond grateful for you," she wrote to her future husband. "I love you so much @mralexmanos."
So, what kind of wedding does Kyle hope Farrah opts for?
"I would pull from Paris' experience but also from my experience. It becomes so much about everyone else's day too to make it be exactly what she wants it to be, what her vision is," Kyle said. "I know her: She's my daughter, she's not going to want it to be a 1,000 people or anything ridiculous like that. I really just want to respect her wishes and make sure she enjoys the moment and not get caught up in everyone else."
It helps that Farrah, whose dad is Kyle's ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, has "common goals and shared interests" with her future husband which is the cornerstone to any successful relationship, according to Kyle.
"I think it's really about respecting each other as individuals. You're going to grow and change," Kyle explained, citing her marriage to Mauricio Umansky. "My husband and I have been together since our 20s and then your 20s, your 30s, your 40s and now we're starting our 50s and you change. You change a lot. And you're either going to change and grow as individuals, side by side, or apart."
Plus, Kyle looks to pals like Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley for relationship inspiration.
"I think one of the most important things you can do as a married couple is surround yourself with other successful married couples. Happiness is contagious," Kyle stated. "All my friends that I spend time with as couples are solid."
And that includes Kyle's sister—and Paris' mom—Kathy Hilton!
"Kathy and Rick [Hilton] are an amazing couple," Kyle gushed. "They've been together since I was 5 years old. Can you believe it? They got married when I was 10 years old!"
Seems like both Paris and Farrah have the perfect role models for great marriages! It all runs in the Richards-Hilton family, after all.
Catch Kyle on Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, both now streaming on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)